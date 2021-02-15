Peabody's Paige Thibedeau had her first career hat trick in Monday's win over Beverly JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Peabody players celebrate with Chloe Shapleigh (12), second from right, after Shapleigh's goal Monday. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Beverly's Jamie DuPont had two goals and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss at Peabody. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Peabody goalie Audrey Buckley (1) makes a save Monday. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Peabody's Catie Kampersal (18) loses control of the puck while colliding with Beverly goalie Madison Delano (30) during a hockey game between Peabody and Beverly at McVann-O'Keefe Rink in Peabody. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Peabody's Paige Thibedeau (25) scores a goal past Beverly goalie Madison Delano (30). Thibedeau had a hat trick in her team's 6-3 win. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Peabody's Catie Kampersal (18) loses control of the puck while colliding with Beverly goalie Madison Delano. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/15/2021
Thibedeau's hat trick helps Tanners double up Panthers for seventh straight win
PEABODY — Her team was losing ground and somewhat in danger of letting a big lead slip away Monday afternoon when Peabody senior winger Paige Thibedeau turned things around in a snap.
As in a snapshot, which she unleashed with breathtaking quickness to net her third goal of the game as the Tanners held off Beverly, 6-3, at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
It's the seventh straight win for the first place Tanners (9-1) and the first career hat trick for Thibedeau, who had four points on the night. She's set a new career high in goals with 11 this winter and has netted six in the last six days since Peabody came off a ten day COVID pause.
"She's working hard and she's got confidence. She's making moves and trying some different things with the puck," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. "Paige and her linemates are really gelling. She's been consistently one of our hardest workers this last week and she's getting rewarded by getting on the scoresheet."
Junior captain Jamie DuPont factored in all three Beverly goals in the third period, scoring two and assisting on the other. It was a major third period charge for the Panthers (2-8-1), who trailed 5-0 going into the last 15 minutes. DuPont redirected Cayla Greenleaf's blast to break the ice and then scored when she juggled the puck though several defenders to make it 5-2 with just over eight minutes left.
"We always play their best hockey in the third," Beverly coach Danielle Finocchiaro said. "Sometimes in the second that exhaustion sets in and then the adrenaline kicks in for the third. It's that little kick and reminder for us to just go for it because there's only 15 minutes left."
Thibedeau gave Peabody some breathing room with her third tally but the Panthers needed only 11 seconds to answer. Junior Kayleigh Crowell finished off DuPont's rebound (also assisted by Abby Sullivan) to make it a three goal game again, but that was the closest the Panthers got.
"Beverly is not the type of team you can sit back and be passive against," Roach said. "There were moments in that third period where they controlled the game; I was thinking 'this is going to end up 5-5 here if we don't clean some things up.'"
Ella Chase scored her first goal of the year and Chloe Shapleigh had a power play snipe (assisted by Thibedeau) as Peabody built its 5-0 lead through the first two periods. Center Jenna DiNapoli had a pair of assists and captain Jen Flynn sent a perfect 2-on-1 feed to Hannah Gromko for another tally,
The 5-0 score was slightly misleading in that Beverly was getting a lot of looks at Tanner goalie Audrey Buckley (24 saves). The Panthers simply couldn't get anything by the ever-improving junior backstop until the third.
"We want to play the best we can and go out fighting until the end," Finocchiaro said. "We only have 11 skaters and I think they're doing a fantastic job ... they're out there so much, they work well together but there is that exhaustion piece. There's times when they know what they need to do and they just can't tell their legs to do it."
Madison Delano made 20 stops in the Beverly cage and Emma Knott and Shea Nemeskal created several scoring chances. Peabody got excellent play out back from Shapleigh as well as Catherine Sweeney and Reilly Ganter.
"I think we're used to our systems and we're trying to finish strong," Roach said. "When we put pressure on the puck and we play our game, we're capable of taking over."
Peabody 6, Beverly 3
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Beverly 0 0 3 3
Peabody 2 3 1 6
Scoring summary
First period: P, Paige Thibedeau (un), 5:42; P, Ella Chase (Jenna DiNapoli), 10:31.
Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS
