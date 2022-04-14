DANVERS — It was cold and windy with a slight drizzle when Danvers senior midfielder Jimmy Thibodeau scored the game’s opening goal Thursday against Masconomet, just 59 seconds into the contest.
Exactly two hours later, with the lights having been turned on at Morse Field, the chilly temperatures even colder but the rain having stopped, Thibodeau netted his second goal in far more dramatic fashion.
Thibodeau’s second tally off a crease look came with 33 seconds to play in the fourth overtime as the Falcons defeated Masconomet, 8-7, in a marathon contest between these two Northeastern Conference rivals.
“It was basically the same type goal as my first one,” said Thibodeau with a smile. “I saw one of their defenseman go down, took a pass from Sean (Rivard), did a turnaround and let it rip.”
The Falcons trailed 4-1 after one quarter, came back to tie it early in the third, then traded blows with the Chieftains the rest of the way. Mike Rossi’s third goal of the afternoon gave Masconomet a 7-6 lead, but Danvers’ Colby Dunham netted his third to tie it with half a quarter to go. It stayed that way through regulation and three 4-minute OT frames before Thibodeau won it late in the fourth overtime.
“I’m so proud of these guys for coming back the way they did,” said Danvers (2-1) assistant coach Matt McDonald, who along with fellow assistant Nate DiStaso coached the team Thursday while head coach Wes Chittick was under the weather. “This team has a lot of heart; they don’t stop fighting, and it’s shown in all three games we’ve played so far.”
Both goaltenders were immense in making 18 saves apiece. Danvers freshman Brayden Holt made seven of his in the fourth quarter, four of them with the game tied to keep it that way. Defenders Jaxson Vogel, Aidan Smith and Michael Arcari were stellar in front of him as well.
At the other end, Masconomet junior Colin Dillon was equally up to the task. With Danvers pressing heavily in the first OT session, he turned aside four different shots, then made two more in the fourth OT. Toal Lodewick, Richie Guarino and Will Magnifico were among the defenders who helped protect his crease.
“It was a great, great game,” said first-year Masconomet head coach Chris Roach. “Their goaltender was fantastic; I kept making adjustments, telling our guys ‘Shoot it off stick, shoot it at his feet’, but whatever adjustments we made, he made the same ones. But Colin had a day, too; he was soaking 12-to-15 yard shots all day long.”
In addition to Dunham’s three goals and Thibodeau’s two, Lucas Rotker, Jake Ryan and Rivard also scored for the Blue-and-White. Dunham and Thibodeau both had two assists while Ryan and Rotker had one each.
For Masconomet, Rossi had three goals and an assist; Cooper Easley scored once and helped on two others; Cooper Haas had one of each; Silas McLellan and Andrew Saumsiegle had single scores; and Aylwin had an assist on his team’s first goal before leaving with his injury.
