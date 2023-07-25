It was another slam dunk afternoon at Ipswich High late last month as graduate Jack Norris held his third annual charity basketball tournament in the school’s gymnasium.
The event, dubbed the George Norris 3-on-3 basketball tournament, debuted in 2021 and has grown in numbers ever since. Norris created it to honor his late father, George, who tragically passed away three years ago at the age of 58.
This summer, 40 teams and over 125 total players showed up to help raise over $5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Over 200 people came through the gym throughout the day in support, with extras like courtside haircuts, music, food, drinks and a yoga class also offered during the event. Norris says he plans to continue to keep the tradition alive next year and is always looking for ways to add to the fun.