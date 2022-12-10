PEABODY — Only one goal came from the forward lines in Saturday's Northeastern Hockey League clash between Peabody and Beverly, but it was probably the biggest one of the afternoon.
Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading senior winger Hannah Gromko potted a nice wrist shot from just inside the right circle only 70 seconds into the third period to send her Tanners on the way to a 4-0 win over the Panthers at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
The hosts led by just one entering the final stanza with the Panthers (1-1) stifling them in the middle period and building some momentum. It didn't take long for Gromko to receive a quick pass from fellow captain Jenna DiNapoli, break into the zone and create some breathing room.
"There's no question the second wasn't our best period and we wanted to come out strong for the third," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, her team now 2-0. "I thought we played really well in the third and overall it was a pretty complete effort."
Chloe Gromko, Hannah's younger sister and a sophomore defenseman, scored a pair of goals, with both assisted by Leah Buckley. The game-winner was scored through traffic midway through the first period, and she added an insurance tally on a blast from the left point with 9:05 to play.
Another defenseman, senior captain Penny Spack, finished the scoring when she stole a Beverly clearing attempt at the blue line and raced the other way to finish with 3:08 left on the clock.
With three goals from the back end Saturday and four of their six this season coming from the blue line, Peabody is showing its rearguards need to be respected in the early going.
"We're really happy with the production, even though in some ways you'd like to see more shots and more scoring from the forwards," said Roach, whose team had 20 shots on goal, with only four coming in the second period. "Beverly did a good job of packing the front and preventing our forwards from getting a lot of shots through."
It wasn't all flash for Peabody's defensemen. The group, and sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti, posted its second straight shutout and blanked a Beverly team that erupted for six goals two days prior in its season opener against Shawsheen. Led by Spack, Buckley, Mikaela O'Driscoll, Chloe Gromko and Danielle White, the Tanners didn't give Beverly much of anything on the rush and denied just about all second chance opportunities.
"We played pretty well for the 45 minutes," Panther coach Matt Lampert said. "It's early in the year, only the second game. There's things we did well and things we have to work on."
Beverly was 0-for-4 on the power play,with Sadie Papamechail nearly breaking the seal twice on the advantage. Two of her blasts from the point hit bodies in front of the net and redirected, but hit iron on the post instead of finding their way to the twine.
Goalie Megan McGinnity made 16 saves for Beverly and young forwards Morgan Linsky and Clara Carey played well skating on the top line with Halle Greenleaf.
Peabody, which was 0-for-2 on the power play, turns its attention to top-ranked St. Mary's Lynn (a 7-1 winner over Bishop Fenwick) for a Wednesday tilt back at home.
"We've stressing puck possession and puck management and I thought we were really strong in those areas," Roach said. "The core of our team is sophomores and even though they have experience, they're young. They regrouped and didn't push the puck in dangerous places. It was a really mature style of hockey tonight."
Peabody 4, Beverly 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Beverly;0;0;0;0
Peabody;1;0;3;4
Scoring summary
First period: P, Chloe Gromko (Leah Buckley), 7:41.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, Hannah Gromko (Jenna DiNapoli), 1:10; P, C. Gromko (L. Buckley), 5:55; P, Penny Spack (un), 11:52.
Saves: B, Megan McGinnity 16; P, Alyse Mutti 10.
Records: B, 1-1-0; P, 2-0-0.