PEABODY — Abby Bettencourt hit two home runs on Wednesday and somehow that number is still fewer than the consecutive no-hitters she has strung together.
Peabody's junior superstar did it again at chilly Kiley Field, no-hitting Danvers in a 11-0 victory. She struck out 16 batters, drove in three runs at the plate and hasn't allowed a hit since opening day, tossing no-no's against, Swampscott, Masconomet and now previously unbeaten Danvers in succession.
"When Abby is on she's really on," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. "She was hitting her spots all game. Danvers is a good hitting club, but I'd put her up against any hitter in the NEC. Their No. 4 hitter (Ava Gray) kept fouling off pitches, but Abby was able to get her to strikeout or pop up."
Bettencourt was in complete control all game. She struck out the side in order in the second, third, and sixth innings. The Falcons (4-1) came into the game with a perfect record, but didn't have a base runner until Emily Goddard walked with two down in the fourth inning. She went to second on a passed ball, but Bettencourt got Gray to pop up to end the threat.
Danvers pitcher Mikayla Cunningham led off the fifth inning with a free pass, but two strikeouts and a fielder's choice ended that inning. The only other base runner was Goddard, who reached on an error when her fly ball was in the outfielder's glove but dropped. A pop up and two punch outs ended the game.
"This was a good game for us despite the score," said Falcons coach Dom Gasdia. "Mikayla pitched very well, and we held that explosive Peabody offense to four runs through six innings. Our defense kept us in it. Abby is just incredible. She has so many pitches in her arsenal."
The Tanners, now 4-1 and unbeaten in NEC play, established an early lead when Bettencourt hit a solo homer over the left field fence. She was 3-4 with a double and another dinger.
Logan Lomasney (2-3) followed with a double and Avery Grieco's single sent her home. After Penny Spack walked, freshman Lizzy Bettencourt ripped a long RBI single down the left field line. That four run lead held up until the seventh when Cunningham appeared to tire and Peabody added seven runs on six hits including three round trippers.
Spack started it off by hitting a ball over the right field fence. Cunningham retired the next two batters before walking Jess Steed and Abby Bettencourt's 2-run shot over the fence in left field made it 7-0.
The Tanners weren't done yet. Lomasney walked, Grieco singled, and captain and catcher Isabel Bettencourt got into the act with a three run blast. Kiley Doolin kept it going with a single and later scored on Spack's double.
Earlier, Danvers made some big defensive plays to stay in the game. Emma McCullough made a nice catch by the Peabody dugout on a mile high popup by Isabel Bettencourt in the fifth inning. Catcher Gray threw to third baseman Goddard to nail Lomasney trying to steal in that same inning.
"We had several good defensive plays," said Gasdia. "Freshman second baseman Lila Doucette made a couple. We didn't make any errors, and Mikayla did a good job pitching. She worked hard and is a completely different pitcher this year."
Abby Bettenccourt had three of Peabody's 12 hits while Lomasney and Spack each had two.