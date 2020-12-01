1990: Peabody completed its first 11-0 season with its first-ever Super Bowl championship by downing Tewksbury, 20-14, at Foxboro Stadium. The Greater Boston League champs held a 350-174 edge in total yards and got a big lift from the team's fastest runner, Amauris Calcano, who rattled off 94 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season.
Quarterback Mark Bettencourt (now the Tanners' head coach) threw two TD passes, the first an 18-yard strike to Jon Padios and the second a 33-yard loft to Mark Meltz that made it 20-7. That second TD toss came moments after head coach Ed Nizwantowski's successful 4th-and-short gamble in the fourth quarter.
2012: Senior captain and tailback Brendan Flaherty ran for 175 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Beverly to a 28-20 triumph over QB Troy Flutie and Natick in the Division 2A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Fellow running back and senior captain Kenny Pierce also scored twice and the Panthers only attempted one pass as they won their second state title in three years and completed a perfect 13-0 season.
Also in 2012, St. John's Prep exploded for 41 first half points in battering Brockton, 48-28, in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Bentley. Junior tailback Johnny Thomas had a pair of TDs and the Eagles scored on a blocked punt return and also on a kickoff return by Gerald Kahari to seize control. Quarterback Jack Sharrio threw for 124 yards, Alex Moore had a fumble return for a score and the Prep finished 11-1 with their program's third state title.
2007: Swampscott took down Medfield, 22-6, to win its first state title in 35 years in the Division 3 bout at Gillette Stadium. The Big Blue (12-1) racked up 174 rushing yards behind Ilya Levin and Kyle Shonio and QB Peter Kinchley scored a TD as well for head coach Steve Dembowski.
2018: Matt Crowley threw for three touchdowns and Aise Pream ran for 155 yards to get St. John's Prep the Division 1 state crown in a 40-22 win over Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium. The Eagles surged out to a 19-0 lead, only to see the Knights take a 22-19 advantage. But St. John's rattled off the last 21 points of the game to win the first of back-to-back titles for coach Brian St. Pierre.
