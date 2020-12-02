This Date in North Shore Football History: Dec. 2

2000: Bishop Fenwick put a ring on it and took claim as the state's best team in Division 4 by blanking Pentucket, 12-0, at Bentley. In a matchup of two teams that both won Super Bowls in 1999, the Crusaders proved to be the more physically dominant and battle-tested squad behind the punishing running style of Jason Berroa.
Quarterback Brian McCarthy hit Arthur Gerald for a 48-yard TD pass on a play-action fake that fooled the entire stadium to open the scoring for Fenwick. Josh Takis added Fenwick's other TD and the Crusaders' defense took it from there to finish the year 9-2 and repeat as state champions. Berroa ran for a team-high 79 yards and also had an interception.
2006: Steve Phaneuf's 37-yard touchdown run was the only points of Ipswich's 7-0 victory over Cape Cod Tech in the Division 3A Super Bowl held in Quincy. Phaneuf ran for 172 yards on 24 carries to deliver the state title to the Tigers, who relied on their air tight defense to get the job done.
Head coach Ted Flaherty's squad forced three turnovers, including a game-changing interception by Alex Lampropoulos, and posted its school record 7th shutout of the season while ending the year at 9-2. It was the Tigers' fourth Super Bowl crown, joining the 1977, 1991 and 1992 squads.
2008: Swampscott's quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions came to an end in a 22-9 state semifinal loss at Arlington Catholic. Jon Poth had a rare two-point conversion return for the Big Blue and Matt Barbuzzi came off the bench at QB when MVP Chris Cameron was injured in the early going.
Also in 2008, Gloucester continued to have Masconomet's number in a 26-7 semifinal win at Lynn's Manning Field. It was the second straight playoff win over the Chieftains for coach Paul Ingram's Fishermen, who were in the midst of a run of dominance that produced state champions in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Evan Bunker ran for 108 yards and Chris Splinter gave Masco an early lead with a 75-yard TD scamper, but Gloucester got a combined 227 yards and four scores from Ross Carson and Connor Ressel.
