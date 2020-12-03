2016: Marblehead came up short in a battle of unbeatens with Falmouth in the Division 2A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, 34-13. The Clippers piled up 438 yards and scored more points than the Magicians allowed in the entire month of October. Marblehead (11-1) got on the board with two touchdown passes from Drew Gally to Manning Sears and Derek Marino and finished with a school record for wins.
1994: Peabody QB Steve Lomasney staged one of the most impressive performances in Super Bowl history in the Division 1 title clash with New Bedford in front of 13,000 fans at Boston University. The Whalers prevailed, 21-12, to end Peabody's 20-game unbeaten streak despite a career-high 294 yards passing by the future Red Sox prospect, who also picked off a pair of passes on defense and was on the field for 123 of the game's 124 plays. Jason Feldberg had a North Shore Super Bowl record 195 receiving yards on 10 catches for the Tanners.
2015: Paul Lazzaro ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in Essex Tech's 44-6 romp over McCann Tech in the State Vcational Championship bowl game at home. Alec Bolstad and Jackson Leete also scored and All-Decade lineman Brent Campbell scored his first career touchdown on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Hawks wrapped up their best-ever season at the new Middleton school at 9-4.
1988: Head coach Bill Hamor led Beverly High to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in a 22-6 setback against Dracut at old Foxboro Stadium. Jason Shairs had an interception return for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead early in the game, but it was all Middies from there. Still, the 10-1 Panthers had an incredible season as Northeastern Conference champs with memorable wins over Swampscott (34-14), Marblehead (8-7) and Salem (14-6). Dana Peters and Winston Trefry were among the stars, and future Northeastern University lineman Steve Costa and Lon Hamor were the captains along with Trefry.
2011: Bourne edged Hamilton-Wenham, 16-14, in the Division 3A Super Bowl at Lynn's Manning Field. QB Trevor Lyons ran for 40 yards and threw for 48 and a touchdown as the Generals too a 14-8 lead, but he couldn't play in the second half after suffering a nasty shoulder injury. Matt Putur had 104 receiving yards and the TD for H-W, Elliot Burr also scored and Taylor Drinkwater had three sacks.
