1993: In perhaps the signature win of coach Ed Nizwantowski's career, Peabody battered St. John's Prep, 36-0, at Boston University's Nickerson Field to win the Division 1B Super Bowl. Scott Marcoulier ran wild, going for 148 yards and two scores while taking an interception back 16 yards to the house for another touchdown. Steve Lomasney and Tim Bettencourt also contributed on the ground as the Tanners piled up 379 rushing yards to win their second Super Bowl title and finish 9-1-1.
St. John's (7-4) was hampered by the loss to injury of future NFL back Rob Konrad and was doomed by four turnovers, with Peabody linebacker Jimmy Festa recovering two fumbles and snagging an interception.
1999: Matt Horgan had his fourth 4-TD game of the season on the biggest stage possible, scoring every Salem High touchdown in a 25-6 Division 3 Super Bowl victory over Attleboro at Bentley. With Salem ahead 13-6 to start the second half, Horgan gained all 73 yards on a 13-play scoring drive to help the Witches put away their first state title of the Super Bowl era. Horgan finished the '99 season with 1,704 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns as Salem won its last 10 games and ran the table against its NEC foes.
2002: Swampscott's Jeff Pratt hauled in a record 99-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Beatrice as the Big Blue defeated Norwood, 51-22, in a Division 3 semifinal at Lynn's Manning Field. Beatrice threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns, with Tim Kiely hauling in one and Alex Stone scoring another.
2010: Touchdowns by Nick Theriault, Brendan Flaherty and Joe Wioncek saw Beverly rattle off 21 unanswered points to beat Somerset, 28-20, for its first Super Bowl title in the Division 3 clash at Gillette Stadium. Theriault ran for 139 yards and Flaherty caught a pair of touchdowns from Wioncek, including one spinning, over-the-shoulder highlight grab.
Also in 2010, Everett mastered St. John's Prep, 31-7, in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette. Tyler Coppola's 49-yard score made it 7-0 Eagles, but it was all Crimson Tide from there with Jonathan DiBiaso throwing for 248 yards and three scores.
||||