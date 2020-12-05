1992: Setting what was then a state record for most combined points in a Super Bowl, Ipswich outlasted Hull, 40-33, at home to make it back-to-back Division 4B titles. The kickoffs of both halves were returned for touchdowns in this snowy clash while QB Brett Budzinski threw for 157 yards to help the Tigers rally from an early 20-7 deficit. Ipswich built a 40-19 lead and then held off Hull's late charge to finish the season 10-1.
Marc Greenleaf and Jeff Vitale had big days carrying the ball while Tory MacIntrye, Bob Michael, Craig Talbot, Adam Walsh, Jamie Galanis and Drew Wile made contributions for coach Jack Welch's champs.
2009: Evan Bunker nearly willed Masconomet to its first state title in a 13-12 loss to Marshfield in the Division 2A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Taking direct snaps when QB Chris Splinter was injured, Bunker carried on 18 of Masco's 19 second half offensive plays and threw a touchdown pass to Collin Burke with 1:48 to play. The Chieftains (9-3) and coach Jim Pugh went for the two-point conversion and the win but came up short. Bunker ran for 130 yards with a 51-yard score with a second thigh pad taped to the back of his leg to protect a bruise.
Also in 2009, Marblehead made its first Super Bowl appearance in a 12-6 loss to Bishop Feehan on the turf at Gillette. QB Hayes Richardson was Marblehead's leading rusher and threw a TD pass to Marcel Hardmon to tie the game at 6-6 in the third quarter before the Shamrocks scored the winning points of this defensive struggle with only 13 seconds left in the game. Matt Evans, Josh Freedland and Evan Comeau led the stingy defensive effort for coach Jim Rudloff.
