This Date in North Shore Football History ... Dec. 6

1997: The team some say is the greatest in North Shore history got its crowning glory when St. John's Prep handled New Bedford 25-0 at Boston University's Nickerson Field. Brian Lentz carried the ball 35 times for 200 times (finishing the year with 1,470 yards rushing) and scored all four TD's, three on a ground and one on a pass from Brian St. Pierre.
Wayne Lucier and Zach Magliaro were among the physical specimens decimating the Whalers in this Division 1 Super Bowl and Ryan Leahy had a key 47-yard catch to set up the first score. Coach Jim O'Leary's club finished the year 11-0, outscored its opponents 373-86 and saw both St. Pierre and Lucier go on to play in the NFL.
1986: Lee Miller's early touchdown catch from Ted Staunton put Peabody on top of Winchester but the Sachems came back and ultimately stopped the Tanners, 20-13, in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Foxboro Stadium. Pat Cullen ran for 89 yards and his 24th TD of the year, which stood as a PHS record until 1996. Linebackers Bob Irzyk and Gary Bua were outstanding for the 10-1 Tanners.
