1991: Brockton got revenge on St. John's Prep, 13-7, in the Division 1A Super Bowl after the Eagles had scored a 22-21 overtime upset at home earlier in the year. Tailback Kevin Dwan had a Herculean effort of 131 yards rushing, and the Prep's only touchdown came from Justin Currie. Brockton was ranked No. 3 in the country when St. John's toppled them in September and played that Super Bowl in memory of linebacker Chip Schruender, who passed away the night before Thanksgiving.
2013: A dominant defensive effort decimated Northbridge's high-powered passing attack and Bishop Fenwick won the Division 5 Super Bowl title, 28-0, at Gillette Stadium. Quarterback Nick Bona hit Eric Razney in stride for a 39-yard touchdown on Fenwick's first offensive play and its offensive line, led by Charlie St. Pierre, Justice Andrade, David Hurley, Tyler Kaufman and Brandon DeBerardinis, was dominant as the backs racked up 224 ground yards. Hurley had an interception and the Crusaders finished the year a perfect 13-0.
1974: Billy Pinto's 10-yard touchdown pass to Mark Dubiel in overtime gave Salem High the lead, but Andover came up with a sack on the two-point conversion, scored its own touchdown and made the extra point to snatch a thrilling 21-20 decision in the Division 2 Super Bowl at Boston University's Nickerson Field.
The Witches had the football, and the lead, in the final few minutes when a costly fumble gave Andover life. The Warriors scored the tying points with only 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mike Duffy's interception set up a Pinto touchdown run that put Salem on top, 14-7, early in the fourth quarter and Chuck Razney (93 yards rushing) scored in the opening quarter, with Pinto's conversion pass to his brother, Steve, making it 8-7 Witches.
