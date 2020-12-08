This Date in North Shore Football History ... Dec. 8

2002: In one of the hardest hitting, most intense Division 1 Super Bowls in state history, Everett outlasted top-ranked St. Johns' Prep, 13-7, on a rare Sunday at Marciano Stadium in Brockton. The game came down to a couple of defensive stands by the Crimson Tide: the first was a 97-yard interception return by Frank Nuzzo to break a 7-7 tie early in the third quarter and the second was a fumble recovery at the 7-yard line with the Prep going in for the potential go-ahead points with 90 seconds left.
A 38-yard TD run by Matt Antonelli on the Prep's first offensive play provided a 7-0 lead but the Eagles jumped offside on fourth down to give Everett a chance at the tying points, which came on Matt Nuzzo's pass to mammoth tight end Danny Sullivan. Steve Van Note and Chris Zardas combined for 95 rushing yards for St. John's, which finished the year 12-1, and dominated the second half in terms of plays and yardage with the turnovers being the difference.
Also in 2002, Swampscott's Kyle Beatrice became the first player in Massachusetts history to throw for 400 yards in a Super Bowl. Beatrice completed 21-of-38 passes for 415 yards and five touchdowns but his Big Blue fell to North Attleboro, 44-40, in Worcester. It was the highest scoring Super Bowl ever until recently and Swampscott (12-1) led 40-36 late before giving up the go-ahead score. Jeff Pratt had TD catches of 17, 65- and 57-yards, Jason Blydell and Tim Kiely also hauled in TD's and Alex Stone scored on the ground. Beatrice's 39 TD passes that season stood as the state record until 2010.
