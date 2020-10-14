This Date In North Shore Football History: Oct. 14

2017: Hamilton-Wenham scored 15 points in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and take down Cape Ann League foe Manchester Essex, 29-22. Jake Lanciani grabbed a 3-yard pass from Billy Whelan and kicked the extra point to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Then, Michael Crowley caught a game-winning 3-yard scoring strike from Whelan and Lanciani again booted the PAT. Whelan finished the game with four touchdown passes, also finding Cam Peach for a 30-yard strike and Ian Coffey for a 5-yard trip to the end zone. Whelan wound up completing 16-of-27 passes for 211 yards on the day, while Lanciani had a game-high 7 receptions for 129 yards.
2006: Greg Pierce blew up out of the Beverly backfield, rambling for 248 yards on just 21 carries and scoring three times as the Panthers pasted Danvers, 35-14. He blasted his way towards paydirt on runs of 23, 67 and 54 yards. For good measure, Pierce also caught a fourth touchdown, a 14-yard strike from quarterback Nick Tanzella. David Mock also made a trip to the end zone with a 40-yard scoring run while Llazar Cuko made all five of his extra point kicks. All told, the Orange-and-Black put up 421 yards of offense.
1967: In a defensive battle, Hamilton-Wenham took a 14-7 victory over host Pentucket in Cape Ann League action. Ipswich also claimed a league triumph, taking a 20-14 road win at Lynnfield. Masconomet crushed non-league foe Lawrence Voke, 44-6. In the Northeastern Conference, Marblehead blanked Saugus, 18-0, and Swampscott bested Winthrop at home, 20-6. In addition, Beverly went up to Lawrence and came home with a 22-8 victory.
