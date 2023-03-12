LOWELL — Possession may be nine-tenths of the law — but for whatever reason, it doesn’t always add up to a 90 percent chance to win a playoff hockey game.
At every level of the game, from the Stanley Cup playoffs to the NCAA tournament to Sunday’s Division 1 boys high school state semifinal, teams that have been puck possession monsters throughout their seasons somehow wind up on the wrong end up a bouncing biscuit that ends their campaign.
That’s sort of what happened to defending state champion St. John’s Prep here at the Tsongas Arena on Sunday afternoon. The goal that sealed Pope Francis’ 1-0 win in the third period wasn’t a fluke and the Cardinals played the Eagles even for all 45 minutes of the game.
When looking at St. John’s Prep’s playoff run and season as a whole, though, it’s hard not to think we’ve seen another puck possession monster de-fanged and vanquished.
A lot of ‘analytics’ in hockey boils down to shots. A team has to have the puck on its stick in the offensive zone to create a shot on goal. It’s not going to give up a lot of shots on goal if it has puck 200 feet from its own net. So shot totals and shot differentials become a really simple way to measure puck possession.
In that metric, the Prep has to be one of the most impressive teams in Massachusetts history.
The Eagles outshot their playoff foes by a harrowing 143-36 margin before Sunday’s bout against Pope Francis. The shot total in this particular game was dead even at 26-26 ... a stark contrast from the ridiculous plus-107 in the previous three rounds.
This wasn’t just a case of the Eagles outclassing the opposition early in the tourney, either. In its entire 24 games, St. John’s (which won 20 of those) allowed a mere 18 shots a night.
To put it more simply, they played with the puck a heck of a lot more than they played without it. The Eagles certainly got used to playing with it, a ton, in the last three playoff victories. Coming in against Pope Francis, the Prep and its coaching staff knew the possession was likely to be much more even and tried to adjust accordingly.
“We might’ve held on to it a little too long at times, instead of getting it to net quicker,” veteran head coach Kristian Hanson said. “We weren’t as good as I would’ve like in terms of getting to net and banging in a rebound or a dirty one.”
Early on, this semifinal looked like another tilted shooting gallery for St. John’s. Led by buzz worthy efforts by the likes of Will Van Sicklin, Cole Bleaser, Jimmy Ayers and Jake Vana, the Eagles had 15 shots in the first period.
Pope Francis, which faces Xaverian for the state title next Sunday at TD Garden, limited St. John’s to 11 in the last two period. They cut down on St. John’s time-and-space in a way few teams in the Commonwealth are capable of doing; the four shots St. John’s had in the middle period had to be a season-low for a 15 minute stanza.
“They’re a strong skating team that’s quick, like us,” said Hanson. “They have two losses all year. It’s a state semifinal to go to the Garden ... it isn’t supposed to be easy.”
St. John’s rallied from that lull in the second and played an even third until the Cardinals finally scored on Nick Petkovich’s lamp lighter with 6:13 to go. It came on the game’s 49th shot, total — and St. John’s having averaged 47 shots of its own in the playoffs to that point illustrates how differently paced Sunday’s game was.
“The longer a game goes scoreless the more you’re defensive, on your heels. If this was a high scoring game it would’ve been more open, on the toes,” said Hanson. “I think we were trying to be a little too perfect, looking for a perfect shot and a pretty pass in the neutral zone.”
The Eagles and Cardinals leave with combined records of 40-5-4 for the 2022-23 season; these were two very talented, disciplined hockey clubs fighting tooth and nail for the right to play at TD Garden for a state title. The team that dominated possession all season long didn’t win. Perhaps that’s a cruel coincidence or maybe its evidence of how tough it is to adjust to playing without the puck when a team gets used to having it so often.
Or perhaps it shows just how difficult it is to win a state championship, much less two in a row.
“Hockey’s a funny game,” Hanson noted. “A lot of times it comes down to inches and mistakes.”