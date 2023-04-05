The Masters: a tournament unlike any other.
Cliché? Perhaps. Factual? Absolutely.
You don’t have to be a diehard golf fan to appreciate the unique greatness that is Augusta National. Founded back in 1932 by legendary professional Bobby Jones and investment banker/golf aficionado Clifford Roberts, the course itself is unparalleled in the golfing community.
It’s challenging yet fair, daunting yet beautiful, and perhaps most impressively, it’s more than withstood the test of time. Course management goes above and beyond to ensure its perfection — extending to such lengths as sourcing their bunkers with a special ‘spruce pine sand’ from North Carolina that’s actually made out of quartz, giving it its pure white aesthetic.
Two years after its inception, Augusta played host to the first-ever Masters tournament. Since then, the greatest players the game has ever seen have graced the beamingly verdant grounds for four days in April, hoping that maybe, just maybe, they’ll have what it takes to don the coveted green jacket.
In 86 tournaments (there was no event held in 1943, ‘44 and ‘45) there have been 55 different winners. Seventeen have claimed the title at least twice, with the incomparable Jack Nicklaus (6), Tiger Woods (5) and Arnold Palmer (4) piling up the most victories. There hasn’t been a back-to-back champion since Woods did so in 2001-02, and this weekend, reigning champ Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top ranked golfer, will look to end that trend.
As special as The Masters is and has always been, this spring’s edition should be that much more interesting.
Not only is the 47-year-old Woods back in the fold — he already drew ridiculously enormous crowds for his first practice round on Monday — but 18 players from the PGA’s new competitor, the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf, will also tee it up.
That includes former Masters’ victors such as Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012 & 2014), Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006 & 2010), and Charl Schwartzel (2011), as well as reigning Open Championship winner Cameron Smith and former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka. The latter comes in hot, having captured two wins in his last nine LIV events, including last week’s title at Orange County National.
As impressive as Koepka has been, it’s difficult to compare his success on LIV to what’s been going on in the PGA Tour over the past few seasons. There’s certainly some uber-gifted linksmen that have accepted the bag and opted to compete for LIV, but as a whole the PGA still reigns supreme from a talent perspective.
Perhaps an LIV participant will come out on top, which would go a long, long way towards the league’s verification within the sport.
Or perhaps fan-favorite and vocal PGA supporter/leader Rory McIlroy will finally get over the hump and capture that elusive Masters crown to complete his career Grand Slam. As of Tuesday afternoon, McIlroy held the second highest betting odds (+750) to win; Scheffler was the favorite at +650, with Jon Rahm (+850) and Jordan Spieth (+1800) next in line. Dustin Johnson held the best odds out of any LIV competitors, coming in at +2200.
Regardless of what unfolds, Sunday’s conclusion and ensuing champions’ presentation for the year’s first Major will once again be distinctively special. It truly is a tournament like no other, and the perfect way to kick off another golf season.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.