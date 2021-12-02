The Essex Tech football team had three players chosen as Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-stars this season.
Juniors David Lebron and P.J. Norton, along with senior Cael Dineen, were the Hawks’ all-stars.
Despite missing the first month-plus of the season after an opening game injury, Lebron led Essex Tech in rushing yards (644) and touchdowns via the ground (9). He also threw for a team-best 1,074 yards and a dozen scores.
Norton, a slot receiver and defensive back, had a team-best 39 receptions for 620 yards and seven scores. He also ran for a touchdown.
Dineen was generally regarded as one of the CAC’s best linemen was a standout at left tackle. He helped the Hawks pile up almost 3,200 yards of offense this season with his run blocking and pass protection.
In addition, three other Essex Tech players earned honorable mention status within the CAC: senior guard and linebacker Zach Soltys, junior wideout and defensive back Jayce Dooley, and junior slot receiver/quarterback/running back Harry Lynch.