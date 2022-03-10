For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, four local athletes have been named the Moynihan Lumber Student Athletes of the Month for December and January.
Swampscott basketball standout Sophie DiGrande and Masconomet hockey goalie Nick Santangelo were the December recipients. Masconomet swimmers Paige Panagos and Daniel Voner were honored in the month of January.
Santangelo is in the midst of a big season for the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division champion Chieftains as they have advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals later this week with two dominant tournament wins over Hopkinton and Quincy. The first-team All Northeastern Conference goalie has a record of 13-3-2 on the season with a 2.44 goals against average thanks to an aggressive style that shows off his athleticism.
“We have been playing really well lately and hope to keep it going,” Santangelo said. “My goal is always to keep us in every game the best I can. We have a deep team with a lot of talent. We’re tough to stop when we’re in a rhythm.”
Santangelo is also a standout in the classroom as he is a high honors student that takes a rigorous course load featuring two AP classes and three Honors courses. He plans to study bio-medical engineering in college and is looking at Boston University, Tufts and Northeastern.
“I like to find a balance between school and sports,” Santangelo said. “I don’t like wasting time sitting on the phone all day, I’d rather catch up on school work so I have the time to focus on hockey when it’s practice or game time.”
DiGrande, a senior, had an impressive return season to the Big Blue basketball team this winter. The senior had not seen hoop action since her freshman season after back-to-back ACL tears, one on each leg, in her sophomore and junior years. The Northeastern Conference All-Star guard was tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 10.6 points per game.
“I really didn’t know what to expect this season, I hadn’t played in two years,” DiGrande said. “I just wanted to have fun playing with my teammates that I’ve played with my entire life. We ended up having a pretty good season.”
DiGrande is also a standout soccer player, earning a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team in the fall. DiGrande helped the Big Blue to a state tournament berth.
In the classroom, DiGrande is ranked No. 7 in her graduating class and has a 101.9 grade point average with a course load that features mostly honors courses. She is attending Colby College in the fall and may try to walk on to the soccer team.
“I think playing sports honestly helps me with my school schedule,” DiGrande said. “I’m able to stay on track, I can’t procrastinate and the work ethic I have in the classroom translates to the court.”
The Masconomet swim team had a big winter, finishing top four in the NEC, and both Panagos and Voner were there helping the team every step of the way.
Voner was a first-team All-Conference swimmer this season thanks to his win in the 200 freestyle at the NEC Meet. Voner also broke the Masconomet record in the 100 breaststroke while qualifying for the State Meet in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.
“As a team we did a lot better than most people expected, I was super proud of the way we performed” Voner said. “We had a lot of personal records at the biggest meets. Individually I was really happy to get to states in two events.”
Voner is a high honors student that takes all honors courses with chemistry being his favorite. He is also a member of the school’s jazz band.
According to the junior, who is set to be team-captain in the 2022-23 season as a senior, his rigid schedule of swim, band and school helps him manage his time well enough to succeed in all three endeavors.
“Sometimes I have to cram to get it all in but I enjoy it all so I find a way to work it all out,” Voner said. “Academics comes first, but having such a rigid schedule helps me focus on everything I do during the day.”
Panagos, also a junior who is set to be team captain next winter, was named the Northeastern Conference Female Swimmer of the Year for the Chieftains. Panagos was the top swimmer in the NEC in the 100 butterfly, winning the conference championship in the race. She earned a spot on the medal stand at the North Sectional Meet in the 100 butterfly an 50 freestyle and reached the medal stand in the 100 butterfly at the State Meet.
“We had less than 18 swimmers and we were able to finish 5-2 so it shows how much talent we had this season,” Panagos said. “I was happy that I was able to show that I could compete with the best in the section in my two events.”
Academically, Panagos is a high honors student that manages to keep up her grades despite a busy swim schedule that includes both the high school season and the year-round club season. Panagos hopes to swim in college.
“I manage it all pretty well despite the chaotic swim schedule,” Panagos said. “I’m focused on all of my classes and am always on top of my GPA to make sure it’s where it needs to be.”