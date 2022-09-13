DANVERS — There are days Bobbi Serino wakes up and just knows.
"One hundred percent I can tell if I'm going to have a good game or not," said the junior midfielder for the Danvers High field hockey team, who scored a hat trick to guide the Blue-and-White past visiting Marblehead Tuesday, 4-0, at Deering Stadium. "I felt good the whole day today and just felt it was going to be a good game."
Serino got the scoring started just 65 seconds in on a beautiful cross-field pass from teammate Katherine Purcell, buried a penalty stroke just before halftime to make it 3-0, and completed her trifecta with a fourth quarter rebound goal.
"Tenacious. She's tenacious every day, and hungry," said Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy after her club improved to 3-0. "She was in the right spots and ready for when the ball came, and when it did she executed perfectly."
Fellow junior midfielder Malana Moy also scored for Danvers, with captain Emma Wilichoski dishing out two assists. Megan McGinnity, another 11th grader, didn't have to make a single save to record her second shutout of the season.
The ball was almost exclusively in the Marblehead (2-2) end of the field Tuesday, with goaltender Maggie Beauchesne forced to make 19 saves. Her defense probably blocked or stopped another dozen as the Falcons' pressure was near-relentless at times.
In an effort to stem the tide, an inexperienced Marblehead squad employed a pair of defenders behind Beauchesne (either captain and sweeper Emma Callaghan, fellow senior Lane Kaeyer, or junior James Marcy). It worked to a certain degree, but it also resulted in three penalty strokes called against the Magicians after shots on net hit their bodies (illegal) as opposed to their sticks (legal).
Beauchesne was up to the task, turning aside penalty stroke bids by Danvers captains Sophie Papamechail and Wilichoski.
"This is only Maggie's second season playing field hockey, and this will be a huge confidence booster for her," said longtime Marblehead coach Linda Rice Collins, who picked up her 300th career victory in last week's season opening triumph over Peabody. "James is aggressive and plays the game correctly; he, Emma and Lane held the defense together.
"We were really working on staying home and not getting overanxious," she continued. "If you play your position, you hold your opponents off. That comes with experience."
Against a possession team like Danvers that moves the ball quickly and smartly, that proved to be a difficult hurdle for the visitors to overcome.
"The majority of the time we have the ball because of our possession, but getting the ball into the net has been another story early on," said Serino, who had never attempted a penalty stroke in a game prior to Tuesday's tilt. "But today, we slowed it down, made smart passes and put those shots in. Our first goal, that was just a great pass from Katherine. The both of us timed it perfectly."
While the Magicians had zero shots and just one offensive corner, captain Kate Bickell did a fine job diagonally dribbling the ball right to left in an effort to spark her offense.