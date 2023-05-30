The boys volleyball and rugby tournament pairings are out. Here’s how things shook out for our local squads.
For volleyball, St. John’s Prep garnered the No. 5 seed in Division after going 11-6 during the regular season. The Eagles earned a bye and will take on No. 28 Malden (14-6) in the Round of 32 (time and date TBD). Fourth-seeded St. John’s of Shrewsbury also lies in their bottom half of the draw, setting the stage for a potential Elite 8 matchup between the two rivals. Unbeaten powerhouse Needham (22-0) is the top seed in all of Division 1 and also sits on SJP’s side of the bracket.
In Division 2, Essex Tech managed to snare the No. 33 seed following an 11-6 regular season run. The Hawks will head to No. 32 Burncoat (11-7) on Friday at 5 p.m. for a preliminary round bout. The winner will then take on top-seeded Westfield (19-2).
On the rugby scene, St. John’s Prep is the lone local competitor, garnering the No. 2 seed in Division 1. With just four teams vying for the state title, the Eagles will host No. 3 Xaverian (time and date TBD) for the right to take on the winner between No. 1 Belmont and No. 4 BC High in the championship.