Essex Tech at Salem boys volleyball varsity match

Ryan Lovasco of Essex Tech will look to help his team pick up a state tournament win at Burncoat this Friday evening.

 Jaime Campos

The boys volleyball and rugby tournament pairings are out. Here’s how things shook out for our local squads.

For volleyball, St. John’s Prep garnered the No. 5 seed in Division after going 11-6 during the regular season. The Eagles earned a bye and will take on No. 28 Malden (14-6) in the Round of 32 (time and date TBD). Fourth-seeded St. John’s of Shrewsbury also lies in their bottom half of the draw, setting the stage for a potential Elite 8 matchup between the two rivals. Unbeaten powerhouse Needham (22-0) is the top seed in all of Division 1 and also sits on SJP’s side of the bracket.

In Division 2, Essex Tech managed to snare the No. 33 seed following an 11-6 regular season run. The Hawks will head to No. 32 Burncoat (11-7) on Friday at 5 p.m. for a preliminary round bout. The winner will then take on top-seeded Westfield (19-2).

On the rugby scene, St. John’s Prep is the lone local competitor, garnering the No. 2 seed in Division 1. With just four teams vying for the state title, the Eagles will host No. 3 Xaverian (time and date TBD) for the right to take on the winner between No. 1 Belmont and No. 4 BC High in the championship.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you