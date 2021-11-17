Three more teams from The Salem News readership area will be taking part in their respective state semifinals Wednesday night in hopes of reaching the state finals this weekend.
The Ipswich volleyball team (20-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will meet No. 5 Advanced Math & Science Academy of Marlborough (17-4) at Woburn High School at 6:30 p.m.
The top ranked Tigers have defeated Bristol-Plymouth, Nantucket and Nipmuc by 3-0 scores in the postseason. Their opponents from Central Mass. have won three 3-1 games, including a decision over Hamilton-Wenham in the quarterfinals.
The Swampscott field hockey squad will look to pull off another postseason upset when it squares off against top seeded Sandwich at Norwell High School (7 p.m.).
The fifth-seeded Big Blue (13-5-3) have scored 10 goals in their three playoff wins, including triumphs over North Middlesex (4-0), Medfield (4-1) and a quarterfinal decision over host Triton (2-1). The Blue Knights of Sandwich (17-1-2) have also been hot offensively, scoring 11 goals in the playoffs without allowing a single one.
Lastly, top seeded Masconomet field hockey will square off against No. 4 Nashoba in the Division 2 state semifinals on the turf at Burlington High at 7 p.m.
The Chieftains (19-0-1), who have won 16 straight games, have allowed just one shot on goal in their three playoff wins: 6-1 over Marlborough, 3-0 over Oliver Ames and 1-0 over Longmeadow. They’ll be taking on a 16-2-2 Wolves’ team that needed overtime to dispatch Notre Dame of Hingham (2-1) in the round of 16 before blanking Holliston, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
