Three Navs make NECBL all-star squad; Christofori up for fan vote

The Ivy League has been kind to the North Shore Navigators: All three Navs headed to Newport for the New England Collegiate Baseball League all-star festivities have ties to the league and a fourth could be joining them.
The Navs had three players selected for the Northern Division all-star squad in outfielder Joe Lomuscio, DH Logan Bravo and pitcher Jackson Emus. Catcher Cal Christofori from Yale is up for the annual fan vote to select the final players on both sides.
A graduate of Brown University who will be transferring to play at Stanford next year, Lomuscio leads the Navs with a .316 batting average and has a team-best 18 RBI going into Monday's action.
Bravo, another Ivy Leaguer who plays at Harvard and played his high school ball at Austin Prep, leads North Shore and ranked fourth in the NECBL with five homers and is second on the squad with 14 RBI.
Princeton pitcher Jackson Emus is the other all-star who has been effective in multiple roles for the Navs. He's 3-0 on the year with four starts and two appearances out of th ebullpen, posting an earned run average of 2.31 with 24 strikeouts in 23 innings.
The all-star game will take place this Sunday (July 18) at the home of the Newport Gulls in Rhode Island. There will be a home derby before the official game begins at 4:40 p.m. and scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams will be represented.