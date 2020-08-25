Three North Shore Navigators honored by Futures League 

Three members of the North Shore Navigators baseball team — Sal Frelick, Ben Malgeri and Jonathan Luders — have been honored by the Futures Collegiate Baseball League for their play during the recently completed 2020 season.
Frelick was awarded the FCBL’s Top Pro Prospect honor for the second time in three summers, while Malgeri became the first player in franchise history to be named the FCBL's Defensive Player of the Year.
Luders was chosen for the FCBL's Adam Keenan Sportsmanship & Scholarship Award, named in honor of the former Franklin Pierce and UMass Lowell player who passed away of a rare heart condition in 2011 while playing for the Futures League’s Seacoast Mavericks. The prestigious award is given to the Futures League player or players who exemplify the outstanding attitude, character and sportsmanship that is synonymous with Keenan's legacy.
“It was an honor to watch Sal, Ben and Jonathan play baseball wearing a Navs uniform,” Navs President & General Manager Derek January said. “They have set the bar high for future Navigators both on and off the field. All three will get a chance to play pro baseball, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we see them playing on TV in the future.”
Frelick, who played both the infield and outfield for the Navs, hit a league-leading .398 with 26 runs scored, a .473 on-base percentage and a .592 slugging percentage. The Boston College junior-to-be from Lexington, who is ranked 18th on MLB.com's 2021 draft prospects, started the season on a 17-game hitting streak and reached base in all but two games this summer.
He is the first two-time winner of the Top Pro Prospect Award in league history.
“Sal possesses exceptional quickness, speed, versatility and power, proving that he is the top prospect in the Futures League and the top player in New England,” North Shore manager Bob Macaluso said. “He's a dynamic, impactful player and a bonafide first-round pick!”
Malgeri, a 2019 FCBL all-star played in all of the Navs’ 38 games while recording 67 putouts over a league-high 74 total chances. He was also credited with five outfield assists and helped turn a pair of double plays. The Northeastern University junior-to-be did all of this defensively while also standing among league leaders in numerous offensive categories, hitting .333 with 27 RBI and a league-leading 49 hits, 46 runs, a franchise record-tying seven triples and 18 stolen bases.
“Ben is a true five-tool player: arm strength, fielding, hitting, power and speed,” Macaluso said. “He is tough, physical and plays all three outfield positions very well. He has emerged as one of the best players in New England.”
Luders, a Lynnfield native, becomes the third Navigator and second in as many years to win the Adam Keenan Sportsmanship & Scholarship Award.
A popular player among his teammates by encouraging them from his regular position at second place or in the dugout, Luders — known as 'Sunshine' — brought boundless energy to the park each day and was a selfless player all season long. On the field, he hit .328 with seven RBI and 12 runs scored as the No. 9 batter in the lineup.
“Jonathan’s energy, competitiveness, passion and team-first attitude made him an easy choice for the Keenan Award,” January said. “Jonathan genuinely cared about every one of his teammates and coaches, and his love for the game was infectious in the dugout. I only wish Navs Nation could have been in the park to see him play on a nightly basis because he would have been an instant fan favorite.”
