BOSTON — There’s no question the Boston Celtics are true championship contenders.
But ever since the all-star break six weeks ago, there’s been more and more question marks as to whether or not they have what it takes to get over the hump and raise an 18th banner. They’ve suffered some head-scratching losses down the regular season stretch, with some old bad habits resurfacing at times, much to the chagrin of a passionate and ruthless fan base.
From a talent perspective, Boston boasts one of the most complete and star-studded rosters in the league. But when it comes to playoff basketball, that talent can only take you so far. The C’s success will come down to execution, something that plagued them in last season’s NBA Finals loss to Golden State.
As it stands, Boston (54-24) holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining. They’re 1.5 games back of top-seeded Milwaukee and 2.5 games up on No. 3 Philadelphia, with a big time matchup looming against those Sixers on the road Tuesday evening. They’ll then finish up with back-to-back home games against Toronto (on Wednesday and Friday), before closing things out against the Hawks at TD Garden next Sunday.
More than likely, the Celtics will stay where they are in the standings, setting up a first-round series against either Brooklyn, Miami, Toronto, Atlanta or Chicago, all of whom are jostling for positioning towards the bottom of the playoff standings. Assuming the Celtics play to their full potential, it shouldn’t matter who they face in Round 1.
If Boston is going to reach the promised land for the first time since 2008, the following three things will be at the forefront of their success.
1. Sharing the basketball
When the Celtics move the ball, there’s not much opposing defenses can do to stop them. As it stands, Boston ranks seventh in the NBA in team assists per game at 26.5 behind Golden State, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio and Indiana. They dished out 27 dimes on 42 made field goals in Friday’s win over Utah, and if they can continue to limit the isolation-heavy sets from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they’ll be much, much better off.
2. Coaching
Former head coach Ime Udoka appeared to have complete control of his team last season. The players were bought in from start to finish, and he was able to lead them all the way to the championship round in his first year as a head coach.
This season, another first-year man, Joe Mazzulla, has taken the reigns. and as successful as he’s been, there’s plenty of skeptics who have questioned his decision making over the course of the campaign. It doesn’t help that former assistant coach Will Hardy, now the head coach of the Jazz, is no longer in the fold. Nor is fellow assistant Damon Stoudamire, who recently parted ways to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech.
Mazulla isn’t quite the defensive-minded leader as Udoka was, yet his Celtics still rank fourth in the association in defensive rating at 110.7. On the other end, they’re second overall in offensive rating (117.3), trailing only the rejuvenated Sacramento Kings (119.0). Numbers only tell half the story, however, and the biggest concern with Mazzulla has to be his ability to lead under pressure, having never coached a playoff game in his short career.
3. Nailing down a playoff rotation
Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford will all play heavy minutes in the postseason. Sixth-man of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon will also see plenty of burn, as will versatile guard Derrick White. That’s six players locked into a consistent role, leaving two, maybe three more slots in the rotation on any given night.
Rotations are almost always tightened up in the postseason, so who will get the nod off the bench, or even in the starting lineup, beginning two weeks from now? Big man Robert Williams III has once again battled injuries this season and is unfortunately never a lock to play. Still, if available he’ll be hard to sit due to his defensive prowess. Grant Williams has been in Mazzulla’s dog house at times over the last month or so, and it’s still unclear what his role will be moving forward.
Then there’s end of the bench guys like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Luke Kornet who will likely be used sparingly, if at all, on a strictly matchup/injury-based need. Former all-star Blake Griffin is another guy that’s proven effective when called upon, and could very well provide a spark at times during a potential run.
Mazzulla has options, but plugging in the right guys in the right situation could be the difference between a win and a loss. If nothing else, it will be interesting to see who’s thrown into the fire and who can deliver that key reserve performance come playoff time.
