PEABODY -- Ten seniors were feted Saturday night at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink for their contributions to the Bishop Fenwick hockey program over the last four seasons.
Three juniors helped make sure they left the game that honored them as winners.
Chris Stevens had a pair of goals while classmates Manny Alvarez-Segee and Max Vieira also scored as Bishop Fenwick had no problems taking down visiting Lowell Catholic, 5-1, on Senior Night.
A quartet of 12th graders also played big roles in the victory for the Crusaders (now 6-9-4): goaltender Dillon Bloom, who needed to make just 10 saves to pick up the win; winger Kevin Wood, who got the scoring going late in the first period; and his linemates, Nick Wesley and Dan Reddick, both of whom were credited with two assists.
"These seniors have gotten better and better as the season has gone on," said Fenwick head coach Jimmy Quinlan. "We've been in so many tight games throughout the season, and they've battled through every game. It was nice to have this one where we got a little bit of a lead and it wasn't life or death at the end.
"All of our seniors saw at least some time on the JVs, and some of them only really got their first varsity time a year ago during the shortened COVID-19 season. So this is really their first full year of playing varsity hockey, and they've made the adjustments and each continued to improve. Wesley can really handle the puck; that's why we have him on the power play now. Woody's a big kid who does whatever we ask of him; Reddick has really come along (captains) Kinn Muniz and Mike Faragi have been rocks for us back there since they were freshmen."
After switching up its forecheck to begin the second period, three goals in a four-and-a-half minute span broke the game open for Fenwick as Alvarez-Segee and Stevens (twice) gave their team a 4-0 lead.
The second tally by Stevens, a transfer from Malden Catholic who began the year playing junior hockey before deciding to try out for Fenwick, had the game's prettiest goal, coming a little under seven minutes into the middle period. He blocked a shot at his own blue line and immediately gathered the puck and raced up the right wing boards. Reaching the offensive zone, he unleashed a clapper that went through the 5-hole of LC netminder Mason Phillips.
Fenwick's defense was superb, holding Lowell Catholic (3-11-3) to just one shot on Bloom in the first period and a mere three through 30 minutes of play. Muniz and Faragi (who missed time to start the season after shoulder surgery), along with sophomores Anthony Sasso, Cam Anderson and Matt O'Connor, were all in lockdown mode from the get-go. It made Bloom's night smooth and without much fanfare.
The Crusaders will conclude the regular season at Lowell Catholic Wednesday (12:10 p.m., Tsongas Arena) before entering the Division 1 state tournament the following week.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Lowell Catholic;0;0;1;1
Bishop Fenwick;1;3;1;5
First period: BF, Kevin Wood (Nick Wesley, Dan Reddick), 13:20.
Second period: BF, Manny Alvarez-Segee (Matt O'Connor), ppg, 2:24; BF, Chris Stevens (Reddick), 3:43; BF, Stevens (un), 6:50.
Third period: LC, Patrick Drew (Nate Parreira), 8:26; BF, Max Vieira (Wesley), 14:23.
Saves: LC, Mason Phillips 23; BF, Dillon Bloom 10.
Records: BF, 6-9-4; LC, 3-11-3.