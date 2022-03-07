NORTHBOROUGH — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s state championship gymnastic meet at Algonquin Regional High school, Masconomet head coach Alicia Gomes didn’t want to set the bar too high for her team.
After breezing through the regular season and taking home the North sectional crown, the Chieftains went into their final competition of the season as the favorite and top seed in the eight-team field. But instead of placing lofty goals on her squad in terms of overall scores and high water marks to hit, Gomes simply preached to trust the process: go out there, give it their all, and let the results take care of themselves.
That approach worked wonders as Masconomet dominated en route to its to a third consecutive state championship. The Chieftains finished up with 149.325 points, beating out runner-up Franklin (144.900) and third place Wilmington/Bedford (142.450) by a significant margin.
“It feels great; I’m really excited for the girls,” said Gomes, who led the Chieftains to state titles in 2019 and 2020 (there were no 2021 championships because of COVID-19). “They’ve put the work in, and I’m just really proud of them.”
It was a full team effort for a Masconomet group that relies not only on senior leadership and experience, but an extremely talented freshmen and sophomore class ready to carry the program for years to come.
Getting things started on vault, Masco impressed right out of the gate to gain some momentum and confidence. Sophomore Bella Misiura — who finished second in the all-around as an individual — scored a championship-best 9.850 on vault to really set the tone. Meri Brandt, who finished third overall individually, scored a 9.750 while junior Greta Mowers (9.600) also impressed.
“It was really important to get off to that good start, because the energy was just really high and everyone was excited and so into it,” said Emma Quirk, one of the Chieftains’ senior captains.
“It just feels amazing. This year has been crazy with COVID and injuries and everything, so it’s just so exciting to finish my senior year with a big win.”
The stellar start on vault paved the way for some equally spectacular performances on bars, beam and floor. Going in order with those aforementioned events, Misiura scored a 9.750, 9.000 and 9.525 en route to her second place finish. Brandt went 9.200, 9.500 and 9.575 on her way to third overall.
In addition, freshman Natalia Cafarelli turned in some particular strong scores on beam (9.000) and floor (9.375), as did Quirk (9.150 on beam and 9.100 on floor).
Mowers added a 9.250 on beam while Fallon Eberhardt, who was returning from injury, scored a 9.250 on bars.
“Fallon is such an incredible gymnast,” added Gomes. “She really did a lot of (physical therapy) on that ankle and was able to come in and do a phenomenal bar routine and a great floor routine. We were so happy to have her back in the lineup.”
Masconomet led by just over two points after two events and increased that lead to better than three points heading into the final event. A slew of impressive routines on the floor to wrap up the afternoon ultimately sealed the deal.
Sami Tremblay (vault), Lena Boldi (vault), Kenna Miyazaki (vault), Brooklyn Odoardi (floor), Maria Buhaescu (beam) and Fiona Balzan (bars) all contributed to the Chieftains’ victory as well.
“It’s really just such a well-rounded team; that’s what makes this incredible,” said Quirk. “The freshmen and sophomores contribute so much as people, but obviously as gymnasts too with their scores. That’s been exciting because a lot of times it’s a senior-heavy team, but knowing next year they’re still going to have such a strong group is amazing.”
“The atmosphere you create is so important, and we talk about that with our captains all the time,” added Gomes. “I would say that our captains have done a great job of being able to keep everybody together, having fun — and it’s top down, it really is.
“It’s a special group of girls.”
State Championship Final ResultsTop 3 Teams and scoresTeam Vault Bars Beam Floor Total points
1. Masconomet 37.800 37.050 36.900 37.575 149.325
2. Franklin 36.775 35.550 36.675 35.900 144.900
3.Wilmington/Bedford 35.700 35.350 35.600 35.800 142.450
Top 3 Individuals and scoresPlayer, Team Vault Bars Beam Floor Total points
1. Emma White, Franklin 9.725 9.650 9.800 9.750 38.925
2. Bella Misiura, Masconomet 9.850 9.750 9.000 9.525 38.125
2. Meri Brandt, Masconomet 9.750 9.200 9.500 9.575 38.025
