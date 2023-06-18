BURLINGTON — The St. John’s Prep lacrosse program uses reams of motivational phrases and sayings to get their message across to the players.
One of the coaching staff’s favorites is ‘Be at your best when your best is needed’. and that was never more needed than in Sunday’s Division 1 state championship game against BC High.
Trailing by four goals entering the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Eagles scored seven of the evening’s final eight tallies to capture their third straight state crown, emerging with a wild 16-14 victory before 2,500 fans at Burlington High School.
“The (14) seniors have been part of the other two championship teams here, but this season we were a new team and had a new hunger,” said Wesleyan-bound Matt Morrow, a senior midfielder who scored three goals, including the game-winner with 2:42 to play that snapped a 14-14 tie. “We were willing to do whatever was needed to make this happen.”
By defeating BC High for the third straight year in the final game of the season, St. John’s Prep finished 22-2 overall. The Eagles have gone 61-4 over the last three seasons, all culminated by raising the MIAA state championship hardware.
“It feels amazing. Three titles in a row, are you kidding me?”, senior faceoff specialist Chris Esposito said in the jubilant postgame celebration. “Down four goals going in the fourth ... but if any team could come back from that, it’s this one.”
Those who were at their best when it mattered most included not only Morrow but fellow scoring stars Jimmy Ayers and Jake Vana. In the final game of his high school career before going off to Johns Hopkins, Ayers scored five goals — including the one that made it 14-14 with three minutes and 8 seconds to go.
“My teammates were making some great plays and getting me open shots,” said Ayers, who graduates with 154 career goals, 70 assists and 224 points after a 54-19-73 senior campaign.
“I was working out in the backyard (Saturday) making sure my shot was tuned in for this one; we knew BC High is a great team that doesn’t give up a lot inside, and that they’re really good taking away lanes and cuts. Our outside shooting was going to have to be great today ... and it was.”
Vana, a junior who has already punched his ticket to Princeton University, added four goals and two assists. After sitting out his team’s first six games recovering from injuries suffered during soccer (where he also won a state title) and hockey seasons, the Boxford middie wound up with 22 goals and 20 assists.
“We have a saying, ‘Together, we are enough’,” said Vana. “We don’t need any outside people, we don’t need calls from the refs, we just need the 53 guys on this team and the five coaches to get it done. When we got in that huddle and coach (John) Pynchon told us, ‘Together, we are enough’, everyone bought in.”
Senior Gavin Kornitsky finished with six saves, including three huge ones in the fourth quarter. Esposito also had the advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 16-of-29 draws.
St. John’s Prep led by two (8-6) at halftime by outscoring BC High, 6-2. But the second-seeded squad from Dorchester came out of the halftime break a much more aggressive and opportunistic team, pouncing on Prep turnovers to score seven times in that 12-minute stretch.
Particularly meaningful were the two goals BC High (20-3) produced in the final four seconds before the quarter ended. After a Nolan Hurley strike made it 12-9, Shane McDonnell won the ensuing and whipped a pass to Will Emsing, who fired a long shot in the SJP net for a 13-9 edge. (Patrick Mahoney had scored 5 first half goals for his team).
“That’s the kind of stuff we pride on doing ourselves, not giving those kind of plays up. That was bad,” admitted Pynchon. “So we brought the whole group together before the fourth quarter started and said, ‘The only way this is going to happen is if we focus on the next thing, one play at a time. One play, one play, one play, one play. They believed ... and it worked.”
Vana and Ayers netted goals within the first 83 seconds of the fourth quarter to give the Eagles some life. Senior Nate Jones then took a pass from Vana and rocketed a shot high over BC High goalie Andrew Toland (6 saves) to bring the deficit down to one. Cooper Chapman responded for BCH before Morrow responded with 4:21 to go, then Ayers tied it up a minute later.
Morrow then broke the tie on a pretty feed from Luke Kelly, and Vana gave his team some much needed breathing room with his fourth goal coming man up with just 40 seconds to go.
Sophomore defenseman Sam Wilmot scored his first career goal late in the second quarter for St. John’s after working a give-and-go with Ayers. Harlan Graber and Rowan Mondello also scoring. Other assists went to Brendan Powers, Esposito and Mondello.
“This is our 90th day of the season, and all 90 of those days we’ve worked together towards this,” added Vana. “We came together as a brotherhood to make it happen ... and I couldn’t be happier.”
