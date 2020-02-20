BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 1: Aedan Grenham, Tom Estella and Diego Alvarez-Segee all scored to give Bishop Fenwick (11-7-3 overall) a share of the Catholic Central League Large title for the first time ever.
Fenwick finished 6-2-2 in CCL Large play by earned a share of the crown by virtue of the extra point it earned by scoring in the experimental overtime period of a 3-3 tie with Austin Prep, which also tied for the top spot.
The Crusaders, who outshot Lowell Catholic 45-7, saw goalkeeper Jack Vieira pick up his ninth win of the season in net. Jake Murphy, Nick Muzi, Max Vieira and Matt Roscoe all added assists for the winners.
Melrose 4, Masconomet 3: Kai Roberto, Aaron Zenus and Jason Schueler (on the power play) scored for the Chieftains (16-3-1), who dropped their regular season finale on the road to the Division 1 Red Raiders. Tucker Hanson had 23 saves in net for Masconomet, which received two assists from Logan Campbell and singletons from Peyton Defeo, Shawn Callahan and Schueler.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, Framingham State 4 (OT): Spencer DeRidder's goal midway through the final frame ultimately helped the Vikings (4-13-6) earn a point against their MASCAC rivals. Richard Coyle added a pair of goals and Valtteri Tanninen also scored as Salem State rallied from a 2-goal third period deficit. Luke Pepin had a pair of assists and Sean Clearly made 27 saves.
