COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon splits: At Lake Myrtle, Florida, Gordon (8-5) split a doubleheader against Colby-Sawyer with a 5-3 win and a 5-4 loss. The win saw Mark Gadaleta strike out seven over the complete game with John Lagerfeld getting three hits and Tim Oh driving in a pair of runs. In the loss, Oh had another RBI and Matt Paulsen drove in two runs but Danvers native Tim Unczur came up with a timely homer to help the Mules earn the victory.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon swept: The Scots wrapped up their trip to Florida at 1-9 after a 7-2 loss to Carthage and a 5-4 setback against UMass Dartmouth. In the loss to Carthage, which is ranked No. 14 in the nation, Emma Debois had an RBI double and Amanda Benner drove in a run with Kristen Brown and Arianna Ramsaran getting hits. Against UMD, Brown triples and Ramsaran had a run scoring single and Laura Bieren drove in a run.
