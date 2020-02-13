BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton Wenham 49, Georgetown 39: The Generals (14-5) won their 13th straight game and claimed the Cape Ann League title outright in the process. Markus Nordin led the charge with 17 points, Ian Coffey had 14 and Carter Coffey had 12. Ryan Hutchinson, the team’s leading scorer, was out with the flu.
Gloucester 66, Salem 57: The Witches were tied on the road going into the fourth quarter but Gloucester pulled away late for the NEC win. Guillermo Pimentel scored a team-high 18 points, Wayne Holloway came off the bench and was very productive with eight points and five rebounds, and Tommy Beauregard and Ethan Doyle each scored eight points in the loss. Salem (now 10-8) was without leading scorer Bobby Jellison, who is battling the flu.
Salem Academy 70, IACS 44: Ali Kachmer exploded for a 27-point, 20-rebound double-double to guide the Navigators to a convincing win. Ryan LeClare added a season-high 17 points in the win.
Amesbury 67, Ipswich 49: The Tigers dropped a tough CAL matchup on the road Thursday night, despite freshman Ray Cuevas’ 25 points. Tyler White added eight points and Paul Wertz did as well.
Peabody 50, Saugus 37: The Tanners (11-9) finished their regular season on a high note, beating Saugus at home for their sixth win in their last eight games. Tyler Joyce led the offense with 19 points (5 threes), Chioke Onwuogu added a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds and Joangel Lugo had 10 points, four steals and three assists. Alex Jean, Kyle Morfis and Alex Denisco all played well off the bench in the win.
Chapel Hill/Chauncy Hall 67, Covenant Christian 53: The Cougars (14-5) fell in the Mass. Bay Independent League championship despite 22 points from Will Rourke. Cole Behrens added nine points but no other Covenant player managed to reach double figures in the scoring column. The Cougars will now await their draw in the upcoming NEPSAC Class D tournament beginning in early March.
Lynn Classical 77, Danvers 71: Down by five with just over a minute left in regulation, the Rams came back to tie things up and send it to OT where they pulled away from Danvers late at the free throw line. Jared Berry was terrific in the loss, scoring 23 points, grabbing six rebounds, swiping five steals and dishing out three assists; Max Beuvelet also turned in a monster performance, finishing with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Chris Perez added 17 points and six boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 69, Bishop Fenwick 39: Junior Brynn Bertucci had nine points and 13 rebounds while junior captain Liz Gonzalez chipped in five points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders fell to 12-6 on the year. Freshmen Morginn Kotchian and Erica Lendall combined for 15 points in the setback.
Saugus 55, Peabody 35: Amber Kiricoples scored eight while Lauryn Mendonca had seven points and 10 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Tanners fell to 7-11 on the season. Saugus hit nine threes in the win to help them turn a 2-point game at half into a 20-point win.
Danvers 35, Lynn Classical 27: The Falcons (10-8) officially qualified for the state tournament with their fifth straight win. Cheyenne Nessinger had 16 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks in a monster performance, while Reese Pszenny chipped in eight points in crunch time. Gabby Chisholm added five points and six assists.
Amesbury 52, Ipswich 37: The Tigers fell to their CAL rival Thursday evening.
SKIING
Pingree shines: Both the Pingree girls and boys ski teams competed in the NEPSAC Class B Alpine Championships on Wednesday at Waterville Valley Ski Area’ the boys side repeated as champions while the girls team finished in fourth place, just one point off the podium. The Boys team included senior captain Bey Guerster, junior captain Hogan Rose, junior Nolan St. John (Boxford), junior Thomas Uroskie (Beverly) and freshman Dante Mulcahy. In giant slalom, Guerster finished fourth, Uroskie finished fifth and Rose skied very well and finished sixth to give Pingree the low point total of 15 in giant slalom. In the afternoon, St. John (3rd), Uroskie (4th) and Guerster (6th) all turned in strong performances in slalom. Pingree finished with 28 points for the day, well out in front of second place Kents Hill (ME) and third place Brunswick (CT).
On the girls side, senior captain Elsa Smith (Marblehead), junior Colleen Mackey, sophomore Chloe Norris, sophomore Brooke Guerster, Ally Krohg (Hamilton, giant slalom only) and Carys Cleveland (Hamilton, slalom only) all competed for the Highlanders. Leading the way was Smith, who finished seventh in giant slalom; Norris was 14th and Mackey was 20th. Pingree scored 41 points for a fourth place in giant slalom. In the afternoon, Smith finished eighth in slalom. Norris finished 11th and Mackey rounded out the scoring in 18th. Pingree’s 37 points was good for second place in slalom. Pingree will likely move up to Class A next year as they’ve now competed towards the top of Class B in two straight seasons.
GIRLS TRACK
Ingemi, Beverly girls shine: The Beverly girls track team snared 34 points to turn in a top-10 finish at the Division 2 state meet on Thursday, thanks to an all-around day from standout India Ingemi. Ingemi won the 55 dash in 7.38 seconds, set a new meet record en route to the win in the 300 (time of 39.44), and ran a leg on the 4x400 team that finished fourth along with Heidi Eberhardt, Shelby Degrenier and Annie Towler. Individually, Eberhardt was fourth in the 1000 (3:01.6) and Towler was fifth overall in the high jump (5-0).
BOYS TRACK
Beverly’s Morin sets school record: Competing in Thursday’s Division 2 state meet, Beverly’s Andrew Morin broke the school record and qualified for all-states in the hurdles with an impressive time of 7.92. His teammate, Jackson Wood, finished fourth overall in the 1000 while also breaking a school record with a time of 2:35.11, while Pat Gilligan was sixth in the 600 with a time of 1:25.23. The Panthers scored 14 points on the day.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 3 (OT): Michael Shippee, Dan Shea and Spencer DeRidder all scored to help the Vikings (4-12-5) secure a point. Luke Pepin added three assists in the draw, while Josh Grasso, DeRidder and Shippee were also credited with one helper each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.