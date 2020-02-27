MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 63, Wentworth 62: Trailing by one with four seconds remaining on the game clock, Gulls’ sophomore guard Billy Arseneault drove the lane and dropped in a floater over three defenders to beat the buzzer and send his team to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship. Arseneault finished with 11 points, three assists and two steals in the win, while Keith brown scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Endicott (19-7) will host Nichols in for the title on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Nichols 88, Gordon 76: The Fighting Scots (13-14) saw their season come to a close in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals despite 26 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks from senior Eric Demers. Parker Omslaer added 18 points and seven rebounds, but the Scots couldn’t stop Nichols star DeAnte Bruton, who went for 40 points on the evening.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 60, Roger Williams 54: The Gulls (17-10) advanced to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship behind 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks from Kaleigh Putnam and 15 points and six rebounds from Mikaela Rogers. Emily Pratt added 13 points and eight boards in the win; Endicott will host University of New England in the conference title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
