GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 41, Danvers 28: Cecilia Kay scored 15 points, Caitlyn Boyle added seven, and Celia Nielsen and Bella Lopez both had five points to push a strong Fenwick squad to victory in the North Shore Girls Summer Basketball League at Plains Park in Danvers.
Danvers, which trailed by 18 at the half (25-7), made it a game by tripling its first half output. Molly Godfried (8 points), Kayda Brown (7), Sienna Goldberg (5), and Maddie Shairs (5) all paced the Falcons offensively.
North Reading 30, Masconomet 29: Mia Theberge’s basketball with under 30 seconds to play enabled Masconomet to erase a nine-point halftime deficit and take a one-point lead. But North Reading’s Bella Cannalonga sank two free throws with one second to play to win the game for the Hornets. She had eight points for the winners, with teammates Caitlin Riley, Addie Gallivan and Ariana Dimitri scoring six points each.
For Masconomet, Riley Bovardi had eight points, with Angie Lalikos and Theberge scoring four apiece.
INTER-TOWN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hamilton 15, Rowley 2: Luke McClintock gave up just four hits without a walk over five innings while striking out four to pace the Generals (now 7-3). The winners, who didn’t make an error defensively, rapped out 14 hits, with Nick Freni, Harrison O’Brien, Chris Huggett, Hunter Wilichoski, Tobin Clark-Goldfeld, and Carter Coffey all picking up multiple hits.