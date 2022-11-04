FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 2, Wayland 1 (2 OT): Senior captain Olivia Baran’s team-leading ninth goal of the season, coming in double overtime, gave the seventh seeded Big Blue (11-5-3) a thrilling victory in the first round of the Division 3 state playoffs.
Sophomore Lucy Brown also connected for a Swampscott goal off a feed from Coco Clopton, and goaltender Cece O’Connor made 10 saves in the win. The Big Blue advance to host the winner of Hanover and Auburn in the Round of 16 Tuesday.
Ipswich 3, West Bridgewater 1: After surrendering a goal early in the second quarter, the host Tigers (9-9-1) tallied the next three, including a pair in the second half by Ashton Flather and Halle Greenleaf, to pull away for the Division 4 first round playoff victory. Flather, a senior captain, finished with two goals and an assist, with Greenleaf, a junior, netting a goal and two helpers. Freshman goalie Avery Allen had a dozen saves in net.
Georgetown 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Despite three saves from senior captain and goalkeeper Maeve Clark, the Generals (7-11-1) were bounced from the Division 4 playoffs with a first round exit to their Cape Ann League rivals. Seniors Laynee Wilkins, Aryanna Onokhin, and captain Alle Benchoff, all played well in their final game for Hamilton-Wenham.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Milford 0: Senior captain Camryn Wettstone recorded the 500th kill of her career, finishing with a team-best 15 as the Chieftains swept their way to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 first round sweep in Division 2 playoff action. Wettstone also had 10 aces and nine digs for Masconomet (now 16-5), while teammate Vanessa Latam had 27 assists, Sophie LeMay had a team-best 10 digs, and Katherine Faddis added a blocked shot.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Abington 0: The Generals picked up a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 sweep in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament on Thursday. Service game was key in the win, with Ava Day leading the way with seven aces and freshman Morgan Etna recording five. Senior Grace Roebuck led the offense with a game-high 17 kills; senior Kat Makogonov had seven kills and two blocks; and senior Amber Scanlon had 25 assists and six digs. Hamilton-Wenham moves on to face the winner of Ursuline Academy and Greater Lawrence next week.
Nashoba 3, Marblehead 2: The Magicians (15-4) took a 2-0 lead but were unable to close things out as their season came to a close in the Division Round of 32. The final set scores were 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 10-15. Keira Sweetnam led the way in defeat with 17 kills while Isabel Wabno had eight and Lucy Sabin seven. Julia Potvin added 27 assists and Tamya Johnson added another 20. Defensively, Caitlin Parkman led Marblehead with 33 digs and freshman Greta Sachs had four blocks.
Tewksbury 3, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue (8-12) saw their season come to a close in the Division 3 Round of 32 to a strong, No. 2 seeded Tewksbury squad.
Chapel Hill-Chauncey Hall 3, Covenant Christian 0: Covenant swept its way to a IGC championship victory on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 3, Brimmer & May 0: Covenant earned a shutout win to advance to the MBIL Finals on Monday against Boston Trinity Academy. Anthony Reis, Bennett Plosker and Dylan Curtis had the goals with Caz Ostrowski securing the clean slate in net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Landmark 4, Covenant Christian 0: Covenant saw its season come to a close in the IGC semifinal game.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Western New England 3: Lindsey Bruns netted a hat trick to help the Gulls (15-4) advance to the CCC Championship where they’ll face the University of New England. Tori Swanson also scored on an assist from Bruns, with Maddy Dengler adding another on a helper from Meaghan Hogan.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Framingham State 4, Salem State 2: The Vikings (0-2) dropped their second straight game to open the season despite goals from Christopher Dowd and Luke Day. Assists went to Day, Matt Yianacopolus and Connor Woolley.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Western New England 0: The Gulls (21-8) earned their third straight clean sweep with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 victory in the CCC semifinals. They advance to take on Gordon in the championship bout. Leading the way in the win was Amanda Gilbert (16 kills, 5 digs), Krystina Schueler (7 kills), Emma Ruel (16 digs) and Lauren McGrath (38 assists).
Gordon 3, Suffolk 2: The Scots (16-13) advanced to the CCC Championship game against Endicott with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12 victory. Valerie Nilan had 21 kills and six blocks to lead the charge, while Jordan Shaduk had 16 kills and Annie Murphy 14 kills and six blocks. Kate Howe added a match-high 48 assists and Nikki Batson led the defense with 18 digs.