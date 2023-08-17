NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Northeast Tide 5, Peabody Champions 1: Matt Bergeron carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning to keep regular season champion Northeast alive in the best-of-seven NSBL finals. Jack Doyle broke up the no-hit bit with a single in the seventh but Bergeron retired the side to win Game 5 and force Game 6 with Peabody still holding a 3-2 series edge.
Northeast scored two each in the fourth and fifth to grab the lead. Peabody had an early 1-0 edge after Payton Palladino was hit by a pitch and scored on an error. Ty Fitzgerald pitched for Peabody, scattering four hits over 4 1/3.
Bergeron, who also won Game 1 for the Tides, fanned five and only walked one in a 78 pitch complete game. Nolan Elmore hit a 2-run homer.