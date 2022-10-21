VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Beverly 0: Isabel Bettencourt recorded her 500th career kill after finishing the night with 13 of them in the Tanners’ 25-21, 25-14 25-18 triumph. Her sister, Abby Bettencourt added 24 assists and five aces, while Kaya Grabowski and Michaela Alperen each had two aces. Lauryn Mendonca had another stellar showing at the service line for Peabody (now 14-3) as well as three kills of her own.
Captain Nikki Erricola had a strong all-around game for the Panthers, finishing with five digs. Fellow captain Mya Perron had a team-high nine kills while senior middle blocker Maddie Carter added seven.
Ipswich 3, Triton 0: The Tigers (14-1) won their 11th straight bout with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-13 sweep. Ella Stein had eight kills on 14 swings with seven aces and five digs, Grace Sorenson hit double digits with 10 kills and three aces and Addison Pillis had three kills, two digs and three blocks. Kendra Brown chipped in with 16 assists, four aces and a pair of digs and Carolyn Bailey added nine digs.
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 0: Camryn Wettstone had 15 kills, 13 digs and a pair of blocks while Vanessa Latam added nine kills and 11 assists to power the Chieftains to their 14th win in 18 matches. Remmi Cote also had a big game for the winners with 10 assists and four aces.
Swampscott got great games from Jamila Oriakhi (4 aces, 11 digs, 11 assists), Sofia Comfort (12 receptions, 6 digs), and Caterina Kelly (6 kills).
Covenant Christian 3, Marie Philip 2: The Cougars emerged with an exciting 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 15-11 victory.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 1: Gabby Campbell had 10 kills on 16 swings and the Generals won a scrappy bout 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22. Senior Kay Makogonov had four kills and senior setter Amber Scanlon handed out 23 assists with eight digs and two aces. Senior pin hitter Sophia Roman and senior defensive specialist Lily Russo also played well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 6, Lowell Catholic 0: Six scorers — Ava Allaire, Ella Levesque, Miabella Cavallaro, Kayleigh Silva, Izzy Santana and Reese Lizotte — hit the back of the net and the Hawks (10-2-2 overall) remained unbeaten in CAC play. Hailey Guilmet earned her seventh shutout and Caitlin McNeil had an assist.
Landmark 4, Waring 2: Bella Fedele and Phoebe Cotter-Holland handled the scoring for the Mavericks.
Swampscott 3, Salem 0: Regular keeper Lilian Gosselin scored a pair of goals, both set up by Laine Foutes, and the Big Blue improved to 7-5-2. Elle Hammernick also scored helped by Mia Raeffele and Anna Iogiudice earned her first shutout of the season.
Danvers 2, Beverly 1: Emily Goddard made an incredible save as time expired to make sure the Falcons (9-4-3) avenged an early season loss to the rival Panthers (now 6-3-4). Lila Doucette and Ellie Anderson scored for Danvers with assists from Liv St. Pierre and Georgia Prouty, respectively.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 4, Marblehead 2: John Arrudo had two more goals and Bruno Correia buried a direct kick to help the Tanners improve to 12-2-2. Nathan Braz also had a goal while Hugo Countinho handed out two assists and Mike Sabatino notched one.
For Marblehead, Matt Sherd and Isaiah Pina tickled the twine with skillful assists from Luke Miller and Jack Burke.
St. John’s Prep 3, Malden Catholic 0: Junior Chance Prouty of Danvers scored twice and the top-ranked Eagles moved to 14-0-1. Senior captain Alex Borkland also scored with assists going to seniors Callum Rigby, Calvin Massaro and junior Aithan Bezanson. Keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos had his tenth shutout and middy Seamus Flaherty had a great game.
Swampscott 1, Salem 1: Szymon Wabno scored off an assist by Costa Shub to help the Big Blue capture a point.
Landmark 4, Waring 0: Though the Mavs dropped to 1-7, junior Charlie Pound and sophomore Colin Vellante had standout performances.
Beverly 3, Danvers 0: Matt Roy kept the sheet clean in the Panthers’ rivalry win and Owen McCarthy scored a pair of goals in support. Wilson de Leon added a goal with Misha Krygin grabbing two assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 5, Everett 1: On Senior Night, captains Siobhan Smith (2 goals) and goalie Gianna Digianfelice (4 saves) helped propel the Tanners (6-10-1) to a runaway victory. Ava Decicco finished with a goal and an assist while Kyra Buckley and Shelby Racki also scored for Peabody, with senior Eftyghia Kourtelidis and Meghan Collins adding assists.
Newburyport 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Senior goalkeeper Maeve Clark had 11 saves for the Generals (4-9-1), who have a non-league game at Malden Catholic Saturday.
Triton 1, Ipswich 0: Despite 15 saves between the pipes from goalie Avery Allen, the Tigers (6-7) suffered their third straight 1-0 loss.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Salem Academy wins MCSASO crown: Charlotte Ross won the race while teammate Lucy Gaddis finished second to propel the Navigators to their first Mass. Charter Schools Athletic Association crown country title in four years. Lindsay Walker, Carly Mannino and Natalia Fila were other keys to victory for Salem Academy.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Salem Academy takes third: At the boys’ MCSAO Championship race at Franklin Park, Azriel Taguiam ran a personal best time to place third out of 61 competitors as the Navigators took third place as a team. Patrick Little, Anthony Quintin and Charly Lara also ran well.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Endicott 5, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (10-3) will play for the right to win their third straight Commonwealth Coast Conference championship on Saturday at home against Nichols (1 p.m.) after sweeping Salve. Ripley Uyeda and Leila Guster (8-6) won at first doubles, as did Ashley Keaveney and Olivia Martinelli at second doubles (8-2) and Shelby Henry and Olivia Berler at No. 3 doubles. Endicott completed the sweep when Martinelli and Berler won at fourth and fifth singles, respectively, by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
WPI 4, Gordon 0: Allyson Stauffer finished with eight saves for the Scots (2-11), with the hosts scoring once in each of the four quarters.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Emerson 3, Endicott 0: Amanda Gilbert had nine kills to move to 999 for her career but the Gulls dipped to 15-7. Kelsey Sanborn chipped in seven kills and Lauren McGrath had 10 assists with nine digs.