BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 70, Salem Academy 37: The Panthers (12-0) rolled behind 16 points from Gabe Copeland, 12 points from Cam Jones and 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Nick Braganca.
Salem Academy was led by Jorbert Peralta, who recorded his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. That included going 8-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Peabody 56, Saugus 47: The Tanners trailed by 10 points early in action and were still tied in the fourth quarter before turning up the defense and pulling away for the win down the stretch. Drew Lucas (16 points) and Shea Lynch (15) led the scoring charge for Peabody, while Nick Soper (5 points) and Jose Zaiter (9 points) each turned in strong efforts in the win.
Swampscott 60, Danvers 36: The Big Blue (6-1) got 18 points from Evan Roth and a double-digit assist and rebounding effort from Cam O’Brien to cruise to victory. For Danvers, Jared Berry had 14 points while Drew Gray chipped in with eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 35, Swampscott 22: Gabby Chisholm, a team captain, dropped in 12 points with six rebounds, three steals and three deflections as the Falcons (7-6) prevailed on the road. Julia Vaillancourt finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six deflections and four steals for the winners, with teammate Kaylee Marcello contributing seven points to the cause. Ellie Anderson and Jordan Ortins played terrific defense throughout for Danvers, which hosts Marblehead this afternoon (4 p.m.).
Jjunior Chloe Rakauskas led the Big Blue with 9 points while freshman Victoria Quagrello added 7 points and 9 rebounds.
Amesbury 45, Ipswich 31: The Tigers season came to a close with a setback in the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship game, despite getting a game-high 16 points from Riley Daly.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 1: Playing for the first time in 12 days, the Crusaders (2-6-1) got goals from seniors Nick Sasso and Cam Martin as well as sophomore Manny Alvarez-Segee to skate away with a road victory. Martin also earned assists on the other two goals while Max Vieira, Alvarez-Segee and captain Aiden Anthony had solo helpers. In addition, junior Brady McClung saw his first varsity action between the pipes for Fenwick as well, replacing starter Dillon Bloom midway through. Together, they combined to make 12 saves.
Shawsheen 1, Essex Tech 0: One third period turnover led to the game’s only goal as the visiting Rams wound up tying the host Hawks (6-4-1) for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title. Sophomore goalie Kyle Mahan stopped 27 shots and earned the team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its player of the game. John Marotta, Armani Booth and Cam Doherty were all defensive stalwarts for Essex Tech as well.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Gloucester 5, Marblehead 3: The Magicians got goals from Sophie Zerilli, Abi Amigo and Elsa Wood, but it wasn’t enough in a tight road setback. Zerilli and Wood both added assists, as did Jane Whitten.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 141.8, Bishop Fenwick 123.3: Sophomore Fiona Bolzan’s all-around score of 32.95 paced the unbeaten Chieftains to another victory. Senior captain Gracy Mowers was spectacular in her floor routine, winning the event with a 9.8. Bella Misiura won both the bars (9.5) and beam (9.65) for Masco, while Bella Marques taking second in both (9.4 and 9.2, respectively). Misiura was also second on floor (9.4). Kenna Miyazaki had the top score for the winners on vault (8.25).
Hamilton-Wenham 132.9, Essex Tech 132.1: Freshman Georgia Greaves won the all-around with a 33.85 to help keep the Generals unbeaten. She was first on uneven bars (9.0) and floor (8.7). Classmate Norah Keys was second in all-around (32.75) and fellow freshman Olivia Novak was third on floor (8.5). Junior Abby Benack (2nd on vault, 8.7 and beam, 8.3) and sophomore Alexandra Benchoff (tied for 3rd on beam, 8.6) were other key performers.