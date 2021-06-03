BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Salem 0: The unbeaten Panthers improved to 7-0 by sweeping their arch rivals in straight sets. Junior Owen O’Brien (6-0, 6-0), fellow junior Ryan Dunleavy (6-0, 6-0) and freshman Luca Pasquarello (6-0, 6-1) easily prevailed in singles play. Juniors Will Baumoel and Alex Tallo earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at first doubles, and Thomas Beasley and Harrison Skilling did likewise at second doubles (6-0, 6-0).
BC High 3, St. John’s Prep 2: The Eagles dropped just their second match in nine tries this spring, getting wins from first singles player Hunter Wolters (6-4, 6-1) and a marathon match at second singles from Charles Kirby (6-4, 1-6, 13-11).
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Danvers 1: Playing a 10-game pro set format, the Magicians got wins at first singles from Jessie Munrow (10-3) and third singles player Courtney Yoder (10-4), as well as both doubles teams: Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur (10-0), as well as Ava Ulian and Leah Saulnier (10-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 14 Winthrop 5: Senior captain Drew Lucas finished with three goals, two assists, a team-high six ground balls and two takeaways to spark the Tanners (8-2) to victory. Middie Cam Collins also punched home three goals, with senior attack Anthony Bettencourt finishing with two goals and three helpers. Nick Salvati added two goals of his own and one assist, while single goals came off the sticks of captain Keenan Madden, Luke Buckley (plus 2 assists), Matt Bettencourt and the first varsity goal for Tyler Kalloo. Anthony Curcio won 15-of-23 faceoffs and had five ground balls for the winners, while Derek Patturelli (6 saves) and Tom Lane (4 saves) shared the win in net.
Bishop Fenwick 13, Archbishop Williams 8: The Crusaders (6-4) won for the sixth time in their last seven games as Stefano Fabiano returned to the lineup with a vengeance, scoring six goals and adding four assists in his first game back from injury. Liam Hill finished with three goals and two assists while Aiden Anthony and Manny Alvarez Segee each scored twice and picked up an assist. Goalie George Kostolias had 10 saves for Fenwick, now 6-3 in Catholic Central League play.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 16, Archbishop Williams 11: Sophomore Samantha Montecalvo’s three tallies helped lead Fenwick to its eighth victory in nine games. Freshman Lucy O’Flynn and junior captain Karina Gyllenhaal each finished with two goals and an assist, while senior captain Jenna Durkin controlled the midfield and also had two goals. Caitlyn McKenzie finished with 10 saves in the triumph, with defenders Paige Littlehale, Sophia Pegent, and Ella Morgan all playing well in front of her. Kayla Carlin added one goal, and Brynn Bertucci was dominant on the draws.
Essex Tech 14, Lowell Catholic 2: Captain Molly McDonald had another outstanding game, finishing with seven goals and two assists as the Hawks’ record remained spotless at 9-0. Katie Comeau, a sophomore, added four goals and three assists in the victory, with juniors Kailey Erickson and Amanda McLeod playing excellent defense in front of senior captain Eve Weiss (11 saves) in net.
BASEBALL
Danvers 4, Peabody 1: Sophomore Joe Zamejtis struck out two of the four batters he faced in the seventh to grab a save as Peabody left the tying run at the plate. Senior lefty Tyler Robinson stuck out eight over six innings to stop a three-game skid for Danvers (7-6), which got three runs on wild pitches and went ahead for good on Nolan Hills’ RBI single in the third. Steve Reardon and Brendan Trohon had two hits each for the Falcons.
Senior Ryan Knight led the Tanners with two hits and an RBI while Juan Tolentino, Jacob Palhares and Nick Villano had the only other hits. Sophomore Michael Geissler struck out two and scattered eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Masconomet 8, Winthrop 2: Lucas Canelli hit his first career homer and drove in two total to help the Chieftains (8-4) bounce back with a win. Matt Golini earned the victory with five strikeouts over 3 1/3 while Sean Moynihan had two hits, scored twice and drove in one. Aaron Zenus added three hits and two runs for Masconomet.
Archbishop Williams 13, Bishop Fenwick 11: The Crusaders fell to 7-6 on the season after dropping an eight-inning contest to their CCL rivals.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s Lynn 14, Masconomet 3: Olivia Filmore blasted a three-run homer to account for the Chieftains’ (now 4-8) offense. Other hits came off the bats of Eliza Reimold, Alana Deluties and Cate Susser.
Winthrop 14, Swampscott 2: Emma Bragan, Nicolette Fraser and Riley Scanlon all had hits but the Big Blue dipped to 0-11 on the year.
Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders dropped a CCL decision on the road.