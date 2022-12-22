BOYS TRACK Beverly 48, Peabody 38: The Panthers 4x400 relay of Ryan Dunleavy, Evan Wong, Misha Krygin and Ryan Whiting ran 3:48 to win the final race and secure a big win for Beverly (Peabody could’ve tied had them won the relay). Double winner Leo Sheriff took the hurdles and the high jump (5-10) to help Beverly rally while Dunleavy won the 600, Krygin won the 1000 and Whiting was first in the mile.
Peabody was paced by Alex Jackson in the shot put (50-feet-6-inches), Justin Franco in the dash, Logan Tracia in the 2-mile and Shaun Conrad in the 300.
GIRLS TRACK Peabody 50, Beverly 36: The Tanners topped the Panthers led by winners Lindsey Wilson (high jump, 5-2), Aaliyah Callahan (shot put, 36-6), Marissa Simmons (dash), Savanna Vargas (300), Krya Buckley (1000) and Sarah DiVasta (mile).
Meredith Pasquarosa won the hurdles for the Panthers while Mary Hauck took the 2-mile (12:37.4) and Clare Brean won the 600. The 4x400 of Katie Burgess, Izzy Sullivan, Pasquarosa and Brean was also victorious.
BOYS BASKETBALL Swampscott 47, Lynn Classical 34: Locked in a 27-27 tie at halftime, the Big Blue (2-2) clamped down defensively and limited Classical to just seven points after the break. Max Brodsky drilled six 3-pointers en route to 24 points in the win, while Riad Benagour had 12 points.
Salem 49, Montclaire Kimberly, NJ 33: The Witches picked up another win down in Florida at the KSA Events Classic, getting a terrific game from sophomore Brayson Green (23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals) who was named the team’s MVP. Salem went 2-1 on the trip, dropping a 62-37 decision to Uniontown on Wednesday. Green led the Witches in that one too, scoring 16 points with nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks.
Marblehead 69, Tennessee High 67 (2 OT): The Magicians pulled one out in double overtime to finish at 1-2 in the KSA Events Classic down in Florida. Marblehead is now 3-2 overall on the year.
Cathedral Prep, PA 57, Pingree 47: The Highlanders dropped a competitive tilt to last year’s Class 5A Pennsylvania state champs in the KSA Events Classic down in Florida. Ray Cuevas had 14 points to lead the way in defeat while Charlie Lynch had 11 and both Hudson Weidman and Matt Theriault chipped in eight. Pingree won their game on Wednesday, 62-36, over Coral Shores from Miami, FL behind 17 points from Cuevas, 14 from Weidman, and 10 from Lynch.
BOYS HOCKEY St. John’s Prep 5, La Salle (R.I.) 1: Junior left wing Johnny Tighe had the first 2-goal game of his career as the Eagles made the two-hour drive to the Ocean State count. Freshman Cooper Hosmer, junior Christian Rosa, and senior captain Jimmy Ayers also turned on the lamp for St. John’s Prep (2-0-1), which got 14 saves from sophomore netminder Luke Quinn.
Amesbury 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Freshman Bruce Danaher scored his first career goal and also picked up an assist, but the Generals’ two third period goals proved to be too little, too late. Will Stidsen also found the back of the net and picked up a helper for H-W (now 2-1), with Charlie Collins assisting on both goals. Senior goaltender Luke Graham made 20 saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Newburyport 46, Masconomet 21: Sophomore Angie Lalikos led the Chieftains (0-3) with six points.
Milton 38, Hamilton-Wenham 37: Two shots in the final 16 seconds for the lead wouldn’t go for the Generals in a hotly contested non-league bout. Gaby Campbell had 16 points to lead H-W and Abby Simon scored eight while the Generals led 13-10 after one, 19-18 after two and by a point after three.
SWIMMING Ipswich boys, girls place second: In a tri-meet with Manchester Essex and Hamilton-Wenham Wednesday night, the Tiger boys placed second with 58 points, defeating Hamilton-Wenham (31 points) by falling to M-E (8-0). The IHS girls followed a similar path, with their 35 points one better than H-W but coming in behind the Hornets’ 80.