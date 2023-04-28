SOFTBALL
Beverly 9, Malden Catholic 4: Making her first varsity start, pitcher Gabbi Wickeri picked up the win by allowing just six hits and striking out a half-dozen hitters over five innings. Meredith Johnson led the Panthers (5-5) offensively by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and also stole home. Jasmine Feliciano added the game-winning RBI double while Noelle McLane retired all six batters she faced in relief, adding a hit and two RBI at the plate.
Essex Tech 6, Bishop Fenwick 5: After Isla Bishop tied the game with an RBI double, Hawks’ teammate Ella Tucker brought home the game-winning run with a single. Callie Hogan spun a complete game for Essex Tech, earning the win while allowing just five hits and striking out six.
Marblehead 17, Whittier 0: Luka Bornhorst, a catcher, went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and five total RBI in the Magicians’ rout. Third baseman Tessa Andriano added a 3-for-5 outing at the dish with a single, double and a triple, while shortstop Haley Schmidt was 3-for-4. Ruby Calienes added three hits and picked up the win on the mound. Sisters Ashley and Isabel Mortensen combined for six hits for Marblehead as well.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 69, Marblehead 67: The Falcons won the 4x400 relay to pull ahead and take the meet. Noah Wade took first in the shot put and discus to help power Danvers while Aidan Smith was the first in the high jump, Zach Zoladz won the triple jump and Chuck Garlin took first in the mile.
For Marblehead, Alex Hersey won the long jump and the high hurdles, Harrison Curtis won both the 100 and 200, Errol Apostiledes won the low hurdles, Asher Oren won the javelin, Ryan Thompson won the 400, Gabriel Bayramian won the 800 and Harrison Kee won the 2-mile.
St. John’s Prep 99, St. John’s Shrewsbury 37: The Eagles improved to 3-0 in Catholic Conference action with the win ahead of this weekend’s state relays.
Amesbury 110, Hamilton-Wenham 32: Clark Glidden won the mile, James Regan won the 2-mile and Ben Rich was first in the 800 to highlight the meet for the Generals. Also winning was the 4x400 relay of Gllidden, Jack Creilsen, Isaac Jones and Rich.
GIRLS TRACK
Amesbury 106, Hamilton-Wenham 36: Georgia Wilson was first in the long jump for the Generals while Charlotte Madden won the mile. The 4x100 relay of Greta Baird, Caroline Monahan, Tessa Hunt and Wilson was also first along with the 4x400 relay of Mira Fleming, Sarah Almedia, Ema Klefti and Madden.
Marblehead 98, Danvers 33: Cate Trautman doubled up to win the 100 and 200 and Keira Sweetnam won both the high jump and triple jump to power the Magicians. Mari O’Connell won the mile, Katherine Twoney took the 800, Claire Davis won the high hurdles, Devin Whalen took the low hurdles, Rachael Albert won the javelin and Charlotte Roszell won the long jump.
Winners for the Falcons were Courtney Hinchion (2-mile), Georgia Prouty (400) plus two from Cali Abbatessa (shot put, discus).
BASEBALL
Danvers 6, Marblehead 5: Aris Xerras hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the sixth to plate the tying and go-ahead runs and Brendan Glowik closed the door in the seventh for the Falcons (5-5). Steve Reardon scored twice for Danvers, Tyler O’Neill had two RBI, Mike Moroney had two hits and Jason Walters had a key RBI early. For Marblehead (4-6), Ian Maude went the distance and fanned eight while Bodie Bartram went 3-for-4 and Brooks Keefe had a pair of hits.
Peabody 7, Winthrop 2: Mike Petro went the distance and scattered six hits while contributing two hits and two RBI to get the Tanners (4-5) a needed victory. Sophomore Jariel Tolentino went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs and Cam Connolly also had a 2-for-4 afternoon.
Newburyport 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Clippers scored both their runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the Generals (5-1) to their first defeat. Gian Gamelli struck out eight and allowed only one hit in 5 1/3 innings of work and a Chris Collins RBI single in the sixth gave H-W a 1-0 lead. Aiden Clarke had two hits for H-W as well.
Salem 9, Swampscott 4: Senior captain Jack Doyle clubbed a 2-run homer and Riley Fenerty threw six strong innings and added an RBI double as the Witches (8-2) made it five straight wins. Corey Grimes added a pair of hits and Julian Ortiz contributed a 2-run double. Nick Berube had a couple of hits for the Big Blue (2-8) and pitched well while Chase Groothuis and Connor Chiarello chipped in with RBI doubles and Caden Ross had a sac fly.
Salem Academy 7, Roxbury Charter 4: Keegan LeClare fanned five in two innings of bullpen work to pick up the win for the Gators (7-2). Azriel Taguiam scored twice and Isaac Solano drove home a run.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Shrewsbury 3, St. John’s Prep 2: Despite battling, the Eagles fell in a 25-7, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-17 match. Callum Brown hit .359 for SJP, which had 73 total digs behind Brown, Ben Bailey and Cole Morrison, who had 19 digs apiece.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Masconomet 2: The Big Blue improved to 4-2 with wins by Charles Schepens (6-3, 6-1), Sam Schepens (6-4, 6-2) and the team of Nick Custer / Trevor Talabian (6-3, 6-3).
GIRS TENNIS
Newburyport 4, Marblehead 1: Charly Cooper had a strong outing at third singles for Marblehead, prevailing in a three-setter (7-6, 2-6, 12-10).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 15, Salem 2: Ramona Gillett scored four goals and had six draws while Lucy Wales (2 assists) and Sydney Langton (1 assist) both added three goals as the Magicians (1-8) won their first game of the season. Maddie Forbes added two goals and three helpers for the winners, who also got goals from Gretchen Smith, Cassidy Lubeck (plus an assist), and Sydney Shull. Addie Lydon picked up the win in net with three saves.
Samantha Agno had both goals for the Witches, with Mallory McCarthy playing well on the draw and goalie Neely Harrington stopping eight shots.
Swampscott 17, Danvers 7: Sophia Ciciotti (5 goals), Brooke Waters (4 goals) and Abby Eichler (3 goals, assist) helped power the offense as the Big Blue improved to 5-2. Coco Clopton added two goals; Avery Laundry, Chloe Puzzo, Fiona Keaney and Lilly Johnson had one apiece; and goalie Lilah Caplan stopped seven shots for the win.
Beverly 16, Saugus 2: Lauren Caley notched six goals, Joselyn Silva added a goal and four assists, and goalies Madeline Reynolds (4 saves) and Abbie Kelly (2) were both sharp as the Panthers rolled. Claire Brean (2), Lindsay Kaszynski (2), Abigail Queenan (2), Samantha Sprissler, Jenna Schweizer, and Charlotte Miller also added goals for the Orange-and-Black.
Pingree 19, Network 2: Cami Traveis scored five times and grabbed five draws to power the Highlanders. Schuyler Lloyd had five goals, three assists and five draws while Meghan Collins had two goals with four draws and Waters Lloyd scored three times.
Peabody 19, Winthrop 3: Madi Barrett and Brooke Lomasney had five goals each to power the Tanners (6-3) on the road. Siobahn Smith added three scores, Katie Amico netted a pair and Victoria Vaz chipped in with a goal and an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 11, Gloucester 8: Goaltender Colin Dillon made 15 saves while Cooper Easley led the Chieftains’ offense with three goals and five assists in a home triumph. Will Mitchell added two goals and three assists, Griffin Halecki finished with two goals and one assist, and single goals came from Mike Rossi, Will Carey Tristen Dillon, and Owen McNally.
Danvers 10, Swampscott 9: Colby Dunham’s fourth goal of the night, coming with 13 seconds remaining, was the game-winner as the Falcons (5-5) won their third contest in four days. Lucas Rotker also had four goals plus an assist, with Trevor McNeill (assist) and Sean Rivard adding one goal each and Jaxson Vogel contributing one assist. Goalie Dan Vatousios stopped 10 shots for the win.
Marblehead 19, Salem 0: James Bickell finished with three goals, Reece Moore had two with one assist, and Connor Cronin handed out five assists for unbeaten Marblehead (now 8-0). Baxter Jennings, Cam Waldman, Gio Garobatto, Jack Whipple and Nick Whitaker each contributed two goals; Connor Sheridan, Bodie Smith and Charlie Grenier had one apiece; and Drew Nelson, Zander Danforth and Connor Murnane all had solo assists. In net, Finn Maniaci (1 save in one quarter) and Finn Brophy (4 saves in the final three quarters) shared the shutout.
Eighth grade goaltender Vince Milano had a season high 17 saves in net for Salem (0-9).
St. John’s Prep 14, St. John’s Shrewsbury 4: Cam McCarthy scored a goal with four assists and Will Sawyer netted a team-high three tallies as the Eagles (9-1 overall, 9-0 MIAA play) jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead and rolled from there. Jimmy Ayers and Noah Brown both had two goals while Jake Vana, Lucas Verrier, Luke Kelly, Jack Doherty (7-for-8 on faceoffs), Drew Bossi and Ryan DeLucia also scored. Assists came from Chris Esposito, Brendan Powers, Brady Plaza and Grayson Ambrosh. Goalies Austin Kitces (9 saves on 10 shots), Max Putney (4 saves on 4 shots) and Mattheus DuPlessis (3 saves on 6 shots) shared in the victory.
Winthrop 10, Peabody 8: Long pole Johnny Lucas (4 goals) continued his torrid scoring streak of late, but it wasn’t enough for the Tanners to upend the unbeaten Vikings. Ashton Sousa added two goals while Danny Barrett had two goals and two assists. Matt Bettencourt (2) and Matt Lindstrom also had assists of their own, with Antonio Anzalone making 15 saves.
Manchester Essex 8, Bishop Fenwick 2: Anthony Sasso and Nathan Ricciuti had the goals for Fenwick (3-3), with Manny Alvarez-Segee and Matt McDonald picking up assists. Will Gibbs finished with a baker’s dozen worth of saves.