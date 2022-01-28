GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 69, Danvers 17: Meredith Pasquarosa was a double winner in the high jump (5 feet) and 50-yard hurdles (7.8) as the Panthers breezed to another Northeastern Conference win. Other winners for the Orange-and-Black were Mya Perron in the shot put (30 feet 9 inches), Lydia Thornton in the dash (6.62 seconds), Katie Burgess in the 300 (47.4), Claire Brean in the 600 (1.47.6), Olivia Young in the 1000 (3.17.6), Emily Young in the mile (5:35.1), Mia Kasperowicz in the 2-mile (12:15.3), and the 4x400 relay (4:42.6).
The Falcons (now 5-4) scored some personal bests from Emma Eagan (2-mile, 12:19.9), Courtney Hinchion (mile, 5:37), Cali Abbatessa (shot put, 29-7 1/2) and Mikayla Shaffaval (600, 1:47.9). All four finished in second place, as did Chloe Hertigan in the high jump.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 47, Beverly 38: Strength and top finishes in the middle distances races helped the Falcons edge by their Northeastern Conference rivals. Securing first place finishes for Danvers were Aidan Smith in the dash (5.84), Colin Kelter in the 300 (39.9), Luke Llewellyn in the 600 (1:33.3), and Charlie Garlin in the 100 (2:46.8). The 4x400 relay was also successful, winning in a time of 3:55.8. Danvers added six second place showings and five more thirds.
Beverly got two wins from Leo Sheriff in the high jump (5-10) and 50 hurdles (7.64), while Panther teammates Grant Eastin (shot put, 40-10), Liam Ouellette (mile, 4:42.1) and Micah McMannus (2-mile, 10:51.3) also finished first.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winthrop 40, Danvers 31: Kristina Yebba scored 15 points and swiped five steals in the losing effort. Reese Pszenny added six points while Ellie Anderson had five.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 53, Saugus 50: The Chieftains (7-3) rode strong defense, outstanding free throw shooting (16-for-21) and three double-digit scoring efforts to pull out a tight win. Matt Richardson led the way with 23 pints, Ben Dillon had 16 and Simon Berents scored 10 in the win.
BOYS SKIING
Masconomet wins two races: Will Caron, a senior captain, led the Chieftains in 26.66 seconds, finishing ninth in a 7-team race to help his squad to wins over Andover, 70-65, and Haverhill, 87-48. Teammates Owen Palmer (27.31) and Andrew Mitchell (28.46) were right behind Caron, while fellow skiers such as Will Zamagni (29.06), Bode Devellian (30:00), Anthony Stephens (31.32) and Lars Kovamees (32.05) aided the victory with solid races for Masconomet (now 5-3).
St. John’s Prep takes two: The Eagles cruised past both Austin Prep (128-7) and Manchester Essex (133-2) as Tim Haarmann finished first among all skiers in a time of 24.12 seconds at Bradford Ski Area. His brother, Josh Haarmann, was third (24.90) while fellow Eagle Henry Coote (25.58) finished in fourth place. Owen Gandt (25.69), Cole Hosmer (25.74) and Sam Charette (26.20) placed sixth, seventh and eighth overall, respectively.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 131.65, Peabody 81.2: For Peabody, Filip Piechowiak scored a 7.7 on vault, Bella Vasquez had the highest team beam score with a 7.0, and Camilia Fialho, Piechowiak and Victoria Cheffro all performed well on beam.
SWIMMING
Ipswich boys/girls fall: The Tigers celebrated senior swimmers and divers Morgan Bodwell, Josie Clapp, Isa DeSouza, Lydia Hickey, Katelyn Moseley, Olivia Whynott, Lizzie Bova, Millie Cormier and Jack Parr in tight losses to North Reading/Wilmington. The Ipswich girls lost 94-79 while the boys fell 79-47.
Bishop Fenwick 88, Arlington Catholic 72: The Crusaders took first place in eight of 11 events to prevail as captains Audrey Waldinger and Hannah English, as well as Hannah Ryan, each won two events. Waldinger prevailed in both the 200 IM (2:32.72) and 100 backstroke (1:05.87), while English was victorious in the 200 freestyle (2:18.59) and 100 butterfly (1:09.22). Ryan took home top honors in the 500 free (6:01.41) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.28). Fenwick also won the 200 medley relay (2:10.15) and 400 free relay (4:27.44) behind Waldinger, Ryan, English and Madison Moseley.
WRESTLING
Marblehead/Swampscott takes two: The Black-and-Blue topped Gloucester (48-33) and Triton (43-33) thanks to some great performances all around. Connor O’Brien (113 pounds), Devin DiBarri (120), Will Woodward (132), Noah Faverman (145), Nicolai Tarason (160), Diego Knight (170), Ned Fitgerald (195) and Juan Garcia (285) all picked up points in the win over the Fishermen. Against previously undefeated Triton, Liam O’Brien (106), O’Brien (113), Clive Connolly (126), Will Woodward (132), Faverman (138), AJ Kluge (145), Tarason (160), Diego Knight (182) and Fitzgerald (195) all came out on top.
On Wednesday evening, the Black-and-Blue saw junior Mark Babineau (195 lbs.) and senior Juan Garcia (285), both from Marblehead, record their first varsity wins in a 59-21 triumph over Lynnfield/North Reading. Swampscott’s Tarason had a first period fall at 160 pounds, while eighth grader DiBarri (also of Swampscott) won via technical fall, 19-4, at 120.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 6, Salem State 2: Goals from Keagan O’Donoghue and Joe Smith cut the hosts’ deficit to 3-2 after two periods, but the Vikings (5-9) could get no closer. Erik Larsson assisted on both SSU tallies while goaltender Aaron Mercer was busy, stopping 36 shots.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 58, Salve Regina 48: Cara Andreotti buried five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points to send the Scots (now 5-9) to a big road victory. Teammate Madison Wynbeek added a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds while Serianna Anderson added nine points and game-leading five assists.
Endicott 61 Western New England 58: Emily St. Thomas scored 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting to power the Gulls, which led by 18 points after one quarter but had to hold off the visitors down the stretch. Tara Laugeni finished with a dozen points and Sara Dempsey added 10 for Endicott (11-7).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western New England 87, Endicott 82: Despite 26 points, seven assists and three steals from Lynn native Jalen Echevarria, the Gulls couldn’t overcome a nine-point halftime deficit at home. Drew Brown came off the bench to score 15 points for Endicott (now 10-5), which also got double figure scoring from Stephen Fama (13) and Spencer Aronson (11).
Nichols 98, Gordon 86: Despite 20 points from Garrett Settazahn, the Scots weren’t able to take down the conference-leading Bison on the road. Michael Makiej (16), Xahn Frater (15) and Parker Omslaer (11) all finished in double figures for Gordon.