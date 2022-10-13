GOLF
Beverly tops Saugus: The Panthers (13-0) topped an undermanned Saugus squad to clinch their third consecutive NEC regular season title, as well as their third straight undefeated campaign in league play. It’s the first time since 1991-92-93 that Beverly golf has three-peated as NEC champs. Aidan LeBlanc fired a 1-over par round in the win, while Anthony Mastrianni (39), Will Ryan (41) and Jack Ryan (41) also played well.
Hamilton-Wenham 123, Georgetown 103: The Generals finished the regular season with a 12-3 record in league play and 13-3 mark overall. Cooper Miller (24 points), Aidan Noonan (23) and Tim Becker (21) were the top scorers in the finale.
Bishop Fenwick 173, Arlington Catholic 147: The Crusaders moved to 9-6 thanks to AJ Picano’s 27 points and Leo Schroeder, Louis Spychalski and Michael Carter’s 26 apiece. Danni Lynn added 24 points in the win.
Peabody 36.5, Swampscott 35.5: The Tanners (6-8) wrapped up the regular season with a competitive NEC win. Earning match play victories were seniors Ryan Brunet (5-4), Matt Richards (5-4) and Jacob Richards (6.5-2.5). Trot Smith halved his match to aid in the victory.
For Swampscott, Ben O’Brien played well, firing a 38 in the tight loss.
St. John’s Shrewsbury 230, St. John’s Prep 233: The Eagles (8-4) fell in their regular season finale despite a 35 from Ian Rourke, a 38 from Jack Carew, and 39s from both Tripp Hollister and Brian Loughlin.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Ipswich 0: The Generals (7-2-2) earned a shutout win thanks to two goals from senior forward Jackson Contois. Freshman midfielder Charlie Mark and freshman forward Nick Stein had the assists.
For Ipswich, Alex Barlow, Brian Milano, Jack Totten and Caleb Jorge all turned in strong performances in defeat.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 2: Peter Tsoutsouras, Thomas O’Brien and Teremun Beard all scored for the Hawks, with Tsoutsouras and Ryan Lovasco adding assists in the win.
St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0: Chance Prouty’s goal in the 60th minute was the difference, as he collected a rebound off the crossbar from a shot by Alex Borkland and buried it inside the inside post. Keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos made six saves to secure his eighth shutout of the season, while center backs Ben Bailey and Will Minor were terrific. The Eagles are now 6-1-1 in the conference and 11-0-1 overall, and will likely move into the top spot in Division 1 power rankings after beating the current top-seeded team.
Covenant Christian 9, Newman 0: On Wednesday, Covenant picked up a dominant win thanks to a hat trick from Anthony Reis and two goals from Jacob Libby. Noah DeJesus, Tariku Soria, Evan Ray and Isaac Portugal also scored in the win while Caz Ostrowski had the shutout in net.
Gann Academy 4, Waring 1: On Wednesday, Eli Streb scored on a penalty kick for Waring (1-6) while Charlie Pound, Colin Vellante and Asher Sauder all played well in defeat.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 1: Annie Moynihan, Chloe Gern and Kaitlyn Menegoni all scored for the Generals (7-5), with Georgia Wilson and Tessa Hunt adding assists.
For Ipswich, Ali Wile scored her team’s lone goal off a nice cross from captain Olivia Novello. Goalie Elin Roberts had a strong game in defeat, as did captain Victoria Harper and Taylor Walsh on defense.
Essex Tech 2, Greater Lowell 0: Kayleigh Silva had both goals and the Hawks (9-0-2) remained unbeaten. Hailey Guilmet earned her seventh shutout of the year in net and centerbacks Forest Gauron and Caitlin McNeil were outstanding.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Stang 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: Ruby Cahill, Rayne Millett and Holly Delaney all played well in the Crusaders’ (8-2-3) loss. Goaltender Meg Donnelly had six saves in net.
Gloucester 2, Marblehead 0: Goalie Maggie Beauchesne made 15 saves in the Magicians’ (4-8-1) setback, while Lane Kaeyer, Kealy Satterfield and James Marcy all played well.
Swampscott 6, Saugus 0: The Big Blue improved to 6-4-3 on the season with their second win in as many days. All six of Swampscott’s victories have come via shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0: The Generals earned a 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 sweep thanks to strong play from Grace Roebuck (10 kills), Gabby Campbell (5 kills), Amber Scanlon (27 assists) and Ava Day (10 digs, 4 aces). Kat Makogonov (5 kills), Sophia Romans, Morgan Etna and Bizzy Ireland also played well in the win.
Covenant Christian 3, Newman 0: Covenant rolled to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 sweep on Wednesday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Swampscott 20, Winthrop 44: The Big Blue got a first place finish from Simon Brown and a second place finish from Ryan Begin en route to the win on Wednesday. Carson Lau came in fourth while Devin DiBarri and Russell Bombardier were sixth and seventh overall, respectively.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Swampscott beats Winthrop: The Big Blue picked up a win on Wednesday thanks to a first place finish from Collette Heil. Theia Giantis and Aileen Cornwall-Brady followed suit, while Samantha Andrews and Anastacia Corcoran were fifth and sixth, respectively.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Worcester State 1: The Gulls (11-2) rolled behind individual goals from Lindsay Burns, Lily Farnham, Olivia Lampasona and Meaghan Hogan. Assists went to Jenna Seibold, Maddy Dengler, Claire Boncek and Hogan.