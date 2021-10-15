GOLF
Beverly 39, Gloucester 33: The Panthers faced perhaps their biggest test of the fall against the Fishermen on Thursday at Bass Rocks and came away with a big win to complete a perfect regular season (14-0). With the victory, Beverly locked up the Northeastern Conference regular season crown. Leading the way was Dylan Hunter (37), Cam Cook (37) and Aidan LeBlanc (38).
Hamilton-Wenham 101, Pentucket 68: Jack Bial scored a team-high 22 points while Cooper Miller had 18 to help the Generals wrap up the regular season with a victory. Sophomore Elijah Greenberg added 18 points as well in just his second varsity match this season.
Bishop Fenwick 190, Peabody 131: The Crusaders exploded for a sound win against their city rivals. For Peabody, Ryan Brunet had 27 points and Matthew Richards had 22 in the team’s season finale.
Salem 38.5, Saugus 33.5: The Witches (8-8) qualified for the state tournament in their final regular season match thanks to wins from Jon Wasserman (5.5-3.5), Jack Doyle (5-4), Diego Acuna (5.5-3.5), Owen Warner Streff (6-3) and Harry Devoe (6-3).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0: The Tigers picked up a 25-9, 25-19, 25-5 triumph behind 14 kills and nine digs from Grace Sorenson. Claire O’Flynn added eight kills and two solo blocks, Kendra Brown had 20 assists and two digs, Elizabeth Linkletter had 12 digs and three aces, and Tess O’Flynn had four aces and 10 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ipswich 4, Whittier 1: Captain Carter King scored twice and fellow captain Colby Filosa had a goal to help the Tigers (3-7-2) earn the win. Freshman Lily Harper had her first career tally while Izzy Wetter and Amelia Mooradd played well defensively.
Gloucester 3, Salem 0: The Witches were competitive throughout, but ultimately couldn’t find enough offense to pull out a win. Shining on defense was Isabella Cunha and Sydney Agno, while Breanna Stead also played well up top.
Essex Tech 1, Greater Lowell 0: The Hawks (7-7) secured a win on Senior Night behind a goal from senior captain Deanna DelBene in the second half. Haley Guilmet had her fourth shutout of the year in net and played fantastic overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 7, Newman 1: Anthony Reis and Seth Williams each had two goals to help Covenant Christian earn a big win. Bennet Plosker, Jacob Beckwith and Evan Ray added one goal each, while goalie Elijah Pekari made six saves.
Salem Academy 2, Penguin Hall 1: Marcus Simon and Marcello Quieroz each scored for Salem, which moved to 6-5-1 on the season.
BC High 3, St. John’s Prep 0: The Eagles (7-3-3) failed to score against their league rivals but did get some strong defense from junior Cole Blaeser and solid midfield play from Aithan Bezanson.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 3: Down 3-1 with five minutes to go, the Hawks (12-0-2) roared back to earn the draw and clinch the CAC Large Championship.
FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Revere 1: Three goals from senior captain Jackie Scopa helped propel the Tanners (3-8) to a non-league victory. Fellow captain Gina Terrazzano also scored for the winners while junior Siobhan Smith tallied twice. Gianna DeGianfelice made six stops in net for the win, with Bella DeCicco and Shelby Racki earning single assists.
Ipswich 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Linde Ruitenberg and Chloe Pszenny each scored while assisting each other on the goals to help Ipswich (10-1-1) earn another Cape Ann League victory. Morgan Bodwell had one save in net for the shutout, her ninth of the season.
For the Generals (2-9-1) defender Riley Campbell had an outstanding game, including a defensive save, while netminder Maeve Clark also played well.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Northeast Regional 0: Senior captain Kailey Silva had a goal and an assist for Fenwick (9-2-2), while Gianna Roberto, Kate McPhail, Abi Bruner (2) and Ruby Cahill all scored their first varsity goals. Sedona Lawson had three saves for her seventh shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, Castleton 3: The Vikings improved to 4-11 behind doubles wins from Anastasia Startseva/Alexandria Floyd (8-0) and Miah Reyes/Cassie Liu (8-5). Singles wins went to Startseva (6-2, 6-1), Floyd (6-1, 6-0), Samantha Tenney (6-3, 6-1) and Liu (6-4, 4-6, 1-0).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (4-14) dropped a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 decision despite a strong game from Eva Haralabatos (13 assists, 4 digs). Miranda Quinlan added five kills in the setback while Pamela Diaz had 11 digs.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Worcester State 0: The Gulls (8-3) rolled thanks to two goals from Olivia Lampasona and a goal apiece from Rachel Lemay, Sydney Poulin and Meaghan Hogan. Assists went to Blake Braman, Jenna Seibold and Kathleen Reissfelder, while goalie Taylor Farrin made six saves for the clean slate.