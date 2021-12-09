GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 8, Shawsheen 2: Senior Jamie Dupont had two goals and assisted on three others as the Panthers (1-0) earned the first win for new head coach Matt Lampert their first time out.
Sadie Papamechail and Shea Nemeskal had two goals and an assist each for the winners while senior Kayleigh Crowell also handed out two assists. Sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity earned the victory between the pipes.
Marblehead 3, Medford 0: Junior defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas scored the season’s first goal just 45 seconds into the first shift and the Lady Headers (1-0) cruised to victory. Goalie Lily Francoeur posted the shut out with other goals coming from Ava Vautour and 8th grader Maddie Graber.
Newburyport 4, Masconomet 1: Senior Alex Medeiros had the goal for the Chieftains (0-1) with 7th grader Charlie Roberto earning her first varsity point with an assist. Goalie Maddie Dupuis, an 8th grader, made 34 saves in her first varsity action.
SWIMMING
Beverly 54, Danvers 40: Sophomores Zachary DaSilva-Grondin and Seva Kitov were both double winners for the Panthers in a season opening triumph in the pool. DaSilva captured the 50 freestyle (24:59) and 200 free (1:53.33), while Kitov emerged triumphant in the 200 IM (2:19.77) and 100 butterfly (1:01.89).
Freshman Michelle Pichardo-Cedillo was also a winner for the Orange-and-Black in the 100 free (59.01), as was senior captain Raegan Redmond in the 500 free (6:06.90) and senior Hannah Perkins in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.88). The Panthers also captured the 200 free relay behind Pichardo-Cedillo, sophomore Julia Halligan, senior Sierra Sadoski, and Dasilva-Grondin (1:52.78) and the 400 free relay with Kitov, Perkins, freshman Karli Atwood, and DaSilva-Grondin (3:54.07).
The 200 medley relay of Spencer Keyes, Eric Zhang, Major Adair and Harry Patterson came in first for the Falcons, who also saw Keyes take the win in the 100 back. Adair, Griffin Butler, Patterson, Arianna McNulty and Zhang also earned second place points for Danvers in various events.
Marblehead 140, Peabody 41: The Magicians breezed easily to a win in their season opening meet.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 78, Salem State 74: Dillon Grant (19 points) led four Gulls in double figures as the Blue-and-Green held off the Vikings (4-6), who got a game-high of 28 points from Sean Bryan. Cameron Ray had 16 points and had five steals and Billy Arsenault scored 11 for the Gulls (5-3).
Gordon 97, Eastern Nazarene 85: Garratt Sattazahn made four treys and totaled 18 points to help the Scots earn another win. Parker Omslaer scored 15 points and Bryce Smith chipped in with 14 and Michael Makiej scored a dozen with a team-high eight rebounds.