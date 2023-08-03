NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 4, Peabody Champions 0: Brandon Bingel carried the Recs to force a decisive Game 3 in first round playoff series late Wednesday night. Bingel homered and also threw four hitless innings with eight strikeouts before giving way to Mike Davis to finish off the shutout. Payton Palladino had the lone hit for Pub, which hosted Game 3 late Thursday.
The winner will face the North Shore Phillies (who swept Rowley) in the best-of-five semifinals.
Sox sweep: Swampscott bullied its way into the second round of the playoffs by sweeping Manchester, 4-2 and 16-2. Brendan Walsh, Jose Burgos, Joe Kasper and Esteban Paula did the bulk of the damage with the bats for No. 4 seed Swampscott, which awaits the winner of the Northeast and Marblehead series.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 49, Manchester Essex 29: The top-seed Tanners took care of the Hornets as Maia Davis scored 14 and Logan Lomasney dropped in 13 while controlling the glass and Liv Gaynor made three triples. For the Hornets, Lily Oliver and Kaycee O’Connell played well and Ella Arnsten scored seven.
Masconomet 34, North Reading 33: Mia Theberge had the last six points for Masconomet and 16 total to win a razor thin playoff contest. Remi Cote and Ava Allen had six each for the Chieftains while North Reading was led by Caitlin Riley and Ari Dimitri (nine each).