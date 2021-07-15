LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 5, Andover 3: Jake Miano scattered four hits over 6 1/3 innings and Nick McIntyre came on for the save as the Beverly/Salem Legion team remained unbeaten on the summer at 6-0. Lee Pacheco led the offense with two hits and Eric DePiero had a momentous bunt. Austin and Will Foglietta and Logan Petrosino made some great defensive plays for the winners.
DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Swampscott 3, West Lynn 1: The kids from Big Blue town stayed alive by topping West Lynn in an elimination game. Swampscott now faces Peabody on Friday with the winner needing to top Peabody West twice in the weekend's District 16 title game.
NECBL BASEBALL
Navs drop two: North Shore nearly salvaged a doubleheader split against Upper Valley but lost the nightcap, 4-3, in extra innings. Logan Bravo hit a solo homer, his sixth, and Hunter Baldwin had a 2-run single to tie it 3-3 in the sixth but the Navs couldn't manufacture the go-ahead run. Swampscott's Luke Marshall took a tough luck loss in a 1-0 game earlier Thursday, throwing five frames with five strikeouts and allowing one earned.