LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 4, Peabody/Middleton 4: Wednesday night, two of the best squads in District 8 settle for a tie when rains ended the game early in the sixth. Peabody jumped out to a 4-0 lead on RBI by Cole Hawes, Mike Petromelis and Chris Porfido. Post 331 battled back, however, with two in the third and two in the fifth with two RBI by Sam Armbruster and one each by Casey McGrath and Tyler O’Neill.
Josh Demers threw four innings of shutdown relief for Beverly/Salem while Christian Rose pitched well for Peabody with six strikeouts over five frames.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Bishop Fenwick 40, Hamilton-Wenham 16: Kiley Bloom and Celia Nielsen had seven each and Caitlin Boyle and Bella Lopez both scored six in the Fenwick rout. The Generals were led by Grace Harris with six.
Manchester Essex 30, Danvers 19: Lily Oliver had 12 points to lead the Hornets and Reese Holland scored most of the Falcons’ points with nine.
DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Beverly 11, Manchester Essex 1: The Panthers rolled in pool play action behind a 3-for-4 day at the plate from Dylan Murphy (2 triples, 4 RBI). Adam Campos went four strong innings on the mound, allowing just two hits with five Ks and one earned.
NECBL
North Shore Navigators 5, Vermont 1: In the Green Mountain State, Brandon Drapeau ripped a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the visiting Navigators (now 7-11) all the offense they’d need. Nathan Waugh added a sacrifice fly one inning later, and Evan Griffis contributed an insurance run in the ninth by lacing a double to right field. Hamilton’s Will Jones struck out seven in four innings of one-run baseball for the winners.