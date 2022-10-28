VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Salem 0: Middle blocker Natalie Reynolds and outside hitter Mya Perron both surpassed 200 kills for the season to power the Panthers to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-0 sweep of their arch rivals. All eight seniors factored into the victory for Beverly (now 6-11) with Maddie Carter, Sadie MacKilligan and Jessica Jones were all errorless hitting. Abby Ruggieri finished with 22 assists and Abby Amoroso, Nikki Erricola, Perron and Reynolds all had excellent all-around games for the Orange-and-Black, who finished with 17 aces as a team.
Peabody 3, Winthrop 0: On Senior Night, the Tanners (17-3) got 11 assists and a pair of aces from Gabbie Martinez as well as five kills from Bella Turco and three aces and two kills from Kaya Grabowski to earn the sweep, 25-17, 25-8, 25-23. Abby Bettencourt added 19 service points and six aces for the winners, with Izzy Bettencourt chipping in with three aes and Lauryn Mendonca with a trio of kills.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 0: Keira Sweetnam ended the evening with 10 aces and teammate Lucy Sabin added five kills to power the Magicians (now 14-3) to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 sweep. Madison Antunes had a match-high seven digs for Marblehead as well.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 3, Revere 1: Chance Prouty of Danvers had a goal and an assist and Callum Rigby and Graham Kramer also scored to send the Eagles to another victory. Assists were garnered by Jake Vana and Mark Ghui and midfielder Tyler Schwalm had a solid all-around game.
Ipswich 1, Manchester Essex 1: The Tigers (7-6-5) snared yet another draw behind Jack Totten’s goal. Alex Barlow, Spencer McDavitt, Brian Milano, Tyler Rafferty and Totten all turned in strong performances.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 3, Newburyport 1: The Big Blue got a goal and an assist from both Lucy Brown an Brooke Waters to sweep its two-game season series from Newburyport. Olivia Baran also connected for a goal for Swampscott (9-5-3), Coco Clopton added an assist, and goaltender Cece O’Connor stopped 10 Clipper shots on net.
Marblehead 2, Malden Catholic 2: Peighton Ridge scored two goals — one on a penalty shot — while goalie Maggie Beachesne stopped 16 shots to give the Magicians (5-10-2) the tie. Kate Bickell, Kealy Satterfield, Lucy Rubino, Elise Burdge, Isabelle Ferrante, Clara Donovan, Emma Callaghan, and Anna Bobowski all had strong games for MHS.
Lynnfield 1, Beverly 0: Elliot Lund and Ella Malablocki played strong defensively, as did goalie Amelia Massa (4 saves) in her return to the lineup from injury, for the Panthers (7-9-2) in their regular season finale. Offensively, Lily Shea, Noelle McLane and Brooke Davies also had solid games up front.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln Sudbury 4, Peabody 0: The Tanners (6-8-2) weren’t able to do much offensively on the road against the DCL powerhouse.
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers wrapped up the regular season 3-12-3 and now hope to remain in the top 32 of the state’s Division 4 power rankings.
Lynnfield 1, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (11-4-2) played very well defensively against the Cape Ann League foe as they look to tune up for the state tournament as well as the state vocational playoffs.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, Wentworth 0: With only six minutes left in regulation, Benny Simpson scored the only goal of the game to sent the Fighting Scots (6-9-3) through to the next round of the Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs. Isaac Bennett assisted the goal and Gunnar Lucuk made seven saves to earn the playoff shutout.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Southern Maine 0: Meaghan Hogan scored her 16th goal of the season and assisted on another to power the Gulls (13-4). Kathleen Reissfelder, Maddy Dengler and Olivia Lampasona had the other goals for Endicott.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Wheaton 1: Amanda Gilbert had 17 more kills to help the Gulls improve to 17-7 with a four set win. Lauren McGrath ran the offense well with 16 assists and also had a fine defensive effort with 11 digs.