GOLF
LeBlanc wins title as Beverly prevails: Senior captain Aidan LeBlanc fired a 5-over-par 75 Thursday afternoon at Kernwood Country Club in Salem, winning the individual title at the Northeastern Conference Golf Open. In addition, he helped power his Panthers to the team title, which he and teammate Cam Cook (who shot an 86) combined to win with a score of 161.
Matt Weed of Marblehead finished second overall after carding a 78. Bobby Fish of Danvers and Chris O’Grady of Masconomet both tied for third place with matching 79s, while Jack Costanzo (80) finished fifth and Lou Spellios of Swamspcott (81) was sixth overall. Charlie Grenier of Marblehead shot an 84, while Ryan Brunet of Peabody was his team’s top finisher with an 86.
Marblehead and Gloucester finished tied for second in the team scoring at 162.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 1, Saugus 0: Emily McDonough netted the game’s only goal off an assist from Allyson Bettencourt to help the Tanners (7-4-4) prevail at home. Senior Emma Bloom collected another shutout with strong support from Connie Patturelli, Sam Simmons and Maddie Scacchi.
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: Senior Bella DeMarco scored her first varsity goal and fellow senior Kayleigh Crowell had a goal and an assist to help the Panthers (7-8-1) take another step towards the postseason. Grace Fitzgerald had two unassisted goals for Beverly, Bella Jiminez also scored while Tatum Panjwani, Anna Carbone and Jenna Schweizer played well. Kayla Cimon and Heidi Schultz shared the shutout.
Swampscott 4, Winthrop 0: Sophie DiGrande had a pair of goals and Laine Foutes had two assists to help the Big Blue hit double digit victories at 10-3-4. Mia Schena had a goal and an assist, Victoria Quagrello scored one goal and Anna Laguidice had a single assist.
Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 1: Senior captain Colby Filosa scored both goals as the Tigers (6-10-2) wrapped up the regular season on a three game win streak. Fellow captain Carter King assisted on both tallies while Jennie Tarr had a great game at center mid and freshman keeper Elin Roberts made some key stops.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 1: After giving up a goal three minutes in, the Generals (12-1-2) got the tying marker from Claire Nistl and another from senior Jane Maguire with no time left before halftime. Nistl scored again in the second half, as did freshman Tessa Hunt and Maguire.
Danvers 8, Salem 0: Senior captain Emma Dunn netted her first career goal and fellow captain Arianna Bezanson had two tallies plus an assist to power the Falcons (12-2-3). Brooke Wynott, Teagan Price and Krysta Zamejtis each had a goal and an assist with other tallies coming from Ryley Crosby and Cali Abbatessa.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Stang 1: Ella DeMakes, a 7th grader, scored her fourth goal of the season and the Crusaders (8-1-7) ended the regular season with a draw in the CCL Cup playoffs. McKenna Gilligan also had a great night for Fenwick.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 6, Saugus 0: Nathan Braz and Mahmoud Mishal both scored twice as the Tanners (8-8-1) officially clinched a playoff spot. Ryan Alves finished with a goal and two assists while Nick Soper buried a penalty kick.
Masconomet 1, Marblehead 0: Sam Brockleman had the game’s only goal to give the Chieftains (18-0) a perfect regular season mark.
Beverly 2, Gloucester 2: The Panthers earned a point on the road in Gloucester.
Swampscott 1, Winthrop 0: Jason Kimbro had the goal for the Big Blue in the shutout win.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Winthrop 0: Sarah Broughton and Lauryn Mendoca had eight kills each as the Tanners picked up a 25-15, 25-10, 25-9 sweep. Abby Bettencourt and Isabel Bettencourt split the passing duties perfectly with 26 assists each and Elayna Capone had three aces.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 0: Keira Thompson totaled nine kills as the Magicians moved to 13-4 with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 sweep. Julia Potvin and Tamya Johnson combined for 17 assists, Nicolette Teti had four kills of her own and Caitlin Parkman picked up seven digs.
Methuen 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers took a well-played non-league loss in which all three sets ended in 25-23 scores. Mya Perron had a team-high 11 kills and Caroline Ploszay totaled 17 digs. Beatrice Lesser added 28 assists and a pair of digs
Danvers 3, Salem 0: The Falcons prevailed in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-8, 25-18.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 3, Lynnfield 1: Bobbi Serino and captain Grace Brinkley both had a goal and an assist to send the Falcons (12-3-1) to victory. Senior captain Ashley Clark made a pair of defensive saves while goalie Megan McGinnity stopped five shots. Malana Moy also scored for the winners, with Katherine Purcell adding an assist as well.
Marblehead 4, Saugus 0: Grace MacLean and Jane O’Neil each had a pair of goals and Lane Kaeyer and Kate Bickell picked up assists to send the Magicians (8-8-1) home happy. Peighton Ridge and Mia Carr both played well for Marblehead, as did netminder Maggie Beauchene (3 saves) in earning the shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 1: Danielle Sheehan finished with eight kills and 17 digs while teammate Genevieve Dempster added seven kills and a team-high 21 digs as the Vikings (now 6-18) captured a 25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22 win. Eva Havalabatos also turned in a fantastic performance with a team-high 24 assists to go with 13 digs and a pair of kills.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Southern Maine 1: Meghan Hogan, Sydney Poulin, Jennifer Beardsley and Olivia Lampasona all scored goals in a home win for the Gulls (10-6). Taylor Farrin stopped a pair of shots in net to earn the victory, with Poulin and Hogan earning assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Bridgewater State 2, Salem State 1: Jasmine Moran’s unassisted tally tied the game with under 20 minutes to play for the Vikings (4-11-1) before the hosts notched the game-winner with under a minute left in regulation.