GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 4, Winthrop 0: Senior captain Arianna Bezanson, the reigning Northeastern Conference MVP and Gatorade state Player of the Year, had a goal and two assists to go over 100 points in her career as the Falcons (5-0-1) extended their unbeaten steak to 17. Bezanson now has 72 goals and 30 assists for 102 career points with 42 in those last 17 games. Freshman Georgia Prouty had a pair of scores for Danvers and Hannah Barclay also netted her first of the season. Molly Godfried, Reese Holland and Emma Dunn had strong all-around games for the winners.
Peabody 3, Gloucester 0: The Tanners evened their record at 2-2-2 with a goal and an assist each from McKayla Fisher and Emily McDonough. Senior Maddie Scacchi also scored and Emma Bloom earned her second straight shutout.
Masconomet 5, Salem 0: Two goals from Taylor Bovardi and a goal and an assist from Lauren Boughner sent the Chieftains (5-1) to their fifth straight win. Nicole Schneider and Samantha Schena also scored with assists going to Elena Lindoene, Jaime Webber and Alex Woodland. Charlotte Hill and Marcy Clapp split the shutout. Salem had strong showings from Sierra Clawson and Kylie Michaud.
Swampscott 3, Saugus 0: Lilian Goesslin made six saves to earn her second straight shutout and the Big Blue (1-1-1) notched their first win. Laine Foutes had two assists on goals by Grace Hudson, Maddie Hudson and Lily Raymond.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 1: Sophomore midfielder Carrie Martinez scored twice and junior midfielder Ava Allaire had the other to power the Hawks (3-4) to victory. Junior mid Miabella Cavallaro had an assist while keeper Haley Guilmet had a fantastic game with 10 saves.
Beverly 3, Marblehead 2: Grace Fitzgerald’s goal on a set piece stood up as the winner as Beverly (4-2) knocked the Magicians (4-1) from the unbeaten ranks in a great game. Izzy Sullivan and Kayleigh Crowell also scored with assists from Bella Jiminez while Maddy Young and keeper Kayla Cimon played very well.
For Marblehead (4-1), Anika Haley scored both goals while Ella Kramer and Samantha Dormer added one assists apiece.
Amesbury 4, Ipswich 2: Carter King had both goals on Wednesday for the Tigers, who dipped to 0-4-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 2, Gloucester 1: The Fisherman struck first just one minute into action, by Peabody (3-1) tied it up soon after before Ryan Avles second half golf sent them home with the win. The Tanners first goal came from Matt Calver on assists from Bruno Correia and AJ Forte, while Victor Maciel and Correia had the assists on Alves’ goal. Defensively, Cam Collins, Michael Balke and Nick Soper all played well, while Marc Ortiz shined in the midfield and Alves played a terrific overall game up top.
Swampscott 4, Saugus 1: Andrew Freger and Lucas Beraud each had two goals while Valerio Tatafiore tallied three assists to power the Big Blue to victory.
Essex Tech 1, Greater Lawrence 0: The Hawks got a game-winner from Ryan Lovasco on a feed from Mateus Lima to move to 5-0-1 on the season. Senior captain Austin Medico and senior CJ Borys played great defensively, while Gavin Russell got the shutout in net.
Beverly 2, Marblehead 0: Nick Braganca continued his stellar play, notching two goals in the first half to power Beverly (4-0) to another victory. Captain Teo Berbic also played terrific throughout, as did juniors Ian Visnick and Trevor Gilligan. Seniors Nick Gribbins and Graham Speidal combined for the shutout in net, while Hugo Van Spijk and Visnick tallied assists.
St. John’s Prep 4, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing win on Thursday. Sophomore Jake Vanna had his first two varsity goals and an assist and did so on his birthday, while senior Kaie Bolger and junior Jackson Selby also had their first varsity goals. Other assists went to Mark Patturelli, Callumn Rigby and Alex Borkland; keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos made four saves in his varsity debut in net; and Ansh Motiani and Sebastiano DiModica also played well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Despite 14 saves from junior Maeve Clark, the Generals fell to 1-3 on the season after giving up 17 defensive corners.
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 117, Amesbury 103: Generals’ (2-3) sophomore Joe Coughlin netted 23 points to lead his team to victory. Senior Peter Gordeau and sophomore Aidan Noonan added 20 points apiece.
Beverly 58.5, Peabody 13.5: The Panthers moved to 6-0 on the season behind a 34 from Aidan LeBlanc, a 37 from Jack Ryan and a 37 from Will Ryan. Cam Cook, Ian Paddock and Jaxon Thomas each shot 40 to round out the scoring.
Essex Tech 162, Minuteman 103: The Hawks picked up a big win thanks to 31 points from Aidan Gray and 29 from Patrick Chasse.
North Reading 125, Ipswich 89: The Tigers (3-4) were led by shophomore Charlie Jepsen with 19 points and senior Jack Vanderbilt with 18.
Marblehead 49.5, Winthrop 22.5: Marblehead moved to 6-0 on the season behind a 38 from Matt Weed (4.5-4.5) and a 40 from Christopher Locke (7.5-1.5). Jacob Hershfield (7.5-1.5), Adrian Baron (7.5-1.5), Matt Ryan (7-2) and Matt Corrigan (6.5-2.5) were all victorious in their matches.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Navs win two: Jacob Redican had eight touchdown passes and threw the 100th of his career as Salem Academy beat both Brooke Charter in a pair of games, 41-8 and 35-12. Ryker Taguiam, JonAnthony Castillo, and Dexter Brown all had multiple touchdowns on the day and the Navigators (6-0) have now won 18 straight going back to last season.
VOLLEYBALL
Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Senior Hannah Pasquerrelo had 27 digs but the Generals (3-1) lost a tight game, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 19-25, 9-15. Senior Maggie Firicano had 10 digs and junior Amber Scanlon was also stout with 30 assists and four aces.
Ipswich 3, North Reading 0: The unbeaten Tigers (6-0) swept 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 thanks to five aces, 13 points, six kills and five digs form Grace Sorensen. Kendra Brown added 12 assists and three digs, Ella Stein had four aces and three kills and Meghan Wallace came up with six kills and three solo blocks.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Bridgewater State 0: Valerie Nilan had seven kills and only one error to help the Scots sweep a non-league matchup. Kate Howe handed out 14 assists and Jordan Shaduk added a half dozen kills.
Endicott 3, Wheaton 2: The Gulls rallied to win a marathon of a match, 20-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-10 behind some stellar play down the stretch. Amanda Gilbert and Meghan Frederick led the attack with 15 and 12 kills, respecitvely; Danica Golver had eight aces and five digs; and Lauren McGrath had 41 assists and eight digs in the win. Colleen McAvoy led the way in the block department with nine.