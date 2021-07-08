DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Manchester Essex 7, Danvers American 2: Unbeaten Manchester grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back to send Danvers American into the elimination bracket of the Final Four. George O'Brien had an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game early but M-E got a 2-run bomb from Connor St. Laurent to make it 4-1 and the lead grew to 7-1 soon thereafter. Danvers, which faces Amesbury looking to stay alive on Saturday at noon at home, got a run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth.
Gloucester 9, Amesbury 1: The Fishermen kids remained unbeaten on the summer in a four-inning rain shortened affair. Trey Marrone got Gloucester on the board with a two run double down the left field line in the third. Nico Alves then came around to score on a wild pitch and Will Johnson delivered the big blow with a two-run single to make it 5-0.
Amesbury got a run home in the top of the fourth on a fielder's choice, but the Gloucester bats went right back to work with four more runs in the bottom of the frame. Will Linn had a RBI double to deep center and the other three runs came in to score on errors to make it 9-1. Cole Mosley-Wynn tossed four innings to earn the win on the mound.
Gloucester faces Manchester Essex on Saturday at 12:30 at Plains Park in Danvers with the winner going ahead to the District 15 title game and the loser facing the Danvers/Amebsury winner for the right to advance.